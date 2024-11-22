Fort Bend Diwali 2024 – An Indian Cultural Extravaganza

HOUSTON: An amazingly devout 4-hour Fort Bend Diwali 2024 (12th Annual Vedic Fair) organized at the Sugar Land Town Square on Sunday Oct 20th highlighted Indian Workshops, performances, Recitation and LIVE concert left the audiences transfixed right from the beginning to the very end of the show. The celebrations featured MC Yogi an internationally acclaimed Hip Hop artist and also headlined various diverse aspects of the Vedic heritage like Saree, Henna, Rangoli, Indian classical Dance (Kathak) workshops along with presentations on Diwali by Kids.

The program started with the invocation of Goddess of wealth (Goddess Lakshmi) for the well-being of everyone in the Fort Bend community. Young residents of Fort Bend County presented on various aspects of Diwali the hindu festival of lights followed by high energy dance talent performances by various dance schools. Kids zone featured various free activities: Diya painting, coloring contest, bouncy. Visitors shopped Indian clothing, Jewelry, Diwali Decor, handicrafts, Henna tattoos and enjoyed vegetarian Indian street food by popular local Indian restaurants.

As part of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – World is one family, elected officials and leaders from the community were honored by Geetha Ravula, Fort Bend Diwali Chair followed by Community Aarti led by Hindus of Greater Houston involving the community leaders and audience. Arati is derived from Sanskrit word Aratrika, which means one that removes darkness or ignorance. Pro Tem Mayor Alice Chen and Council member of Missouri city Sonya Brown-Marshall presented proclamations to all Hindus of Fort Bend County celebrating Diwali.

The Highlight of this year’s celebration is a live musical concert by International hip hop artist MC Yogi who connected with the kids, young and young at heart with rapping divine songs. MC Yogi was born in San Francisco, at the age of 13 years he started rapping and at the age of 17 he started yoga. Having grown up immersed in hip hop culture he naturally began to integrate yoga, setting yogic wisdom to hip hop beats. He produced a compelling new sound and a series of successful albums that ranked number one on ITunes World music. He toured the world headlining at every major yoga festival. He had launched the first ever Super Sonic Yoga tour in Florida, a contemporary fully immersive sound experience with silent disco headphones hearing every beat and instruction clearly.

Another highlight of the evening was by 108 devotees of the Statue of Union team reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Statue of Union is the 90’ statue of Hindu God Hanuman, first tallest in the state of texas located in Sugar Land. Statue was inaugurated by His Holiness Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji on Aug 18, 2024.

The Prime Time Finale included 2 stage shows, The Ramayan Ballet, depicting the story behind celebrating Diwali and Brides of India, a vibrant display of Brides from various states of India.

An important part of the program is sharing 1000 Diwali meals in the ‘Diwali Spirit’ made by American Hindu residents. Meals are being shared with local shelters and the homeless.

Fort Bend Diwali 2024 – Celebrating festival of lights is organized by the office of the Fort Bend County Judge in collaboration with Ashirwad A Blessing Temple and Hindu Organizations of the Greater Houston and Co-Sponsored by TopDog Fireworks and Tara Capital.

Ashirwad A Blessing Temple imparts Vedic education, yoga & meditation classes online that instills time-tested values and helps deal with mental health to the Fort Bend County residents and all over the world.