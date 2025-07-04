From Yoga to Enlightenment – The Miracle at Universal Door Meditation

Awakened Yoga – When Yoga Becomes the Path Back to the Self

HOUSTON: The International Day of Yoga at Universal Door Meditation Center was not just a day to train the body or improve focus — it was the revelation of Yoga under the light of Enlightenment.

When Awakened Zen Master Thích Dieu Thien illuminated Yoga with the wisdom of awakening, it transcended form and posture, becoming Awakened Yoga: a direct gateway to return to the True Self, to the Clear Mind.

In that sacred and serene space, through each conscious breath, each step grounded in presence, we began to see clearly:

When the mind was clinging, controlling, or performing — that was the Attached Mind, the very root of suffering and delusion.

When the mind rested in stillness and openness — that was the Clear Mind.

And in that seeing, the shift happened. Yoga became the Way.

After the Awakened Yoga session, the Awakened One gave a powerful Dharma talk. In the face of widespread instability, anxiety, and crisis — from climate to society to personal disconnection — human beings search for peace through external methods: yoga, meditation retreats, travel, social media… But all of these provide only temporary relief. Once the method is gone, suffering returns. People are pulled back into fear, competition, and restlessness — with no true escape.

Through all-knowing insight, the Awakened One opened the door to the ultimate truth: The Path of Awakening and Liberation, unveiling wisdom, awakening the innate Buddha-nature within each person, and shattering the veil of illusion.

All boundaries of religion, culture, and race faded into nothingness. The room became a pure ocean of silence, beyond space and time, where only a Radiant Source remained — and all returned to it.

Gratitude to the Hindus of Greater Houston, and to Lillian Manek, co-founder, Union is Creation, for wholeheartedly guiding the yoga session, not only beautiful in form, but also rich in depth — filled with awakening and boundless compassion.