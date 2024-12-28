Gayatri Parivar in Katy: A Beacon of Spiritual Enlightenment

KATY: A perfect new year starts for The Gayatri Pariwar in Katy, Texas, USA with recently celebrated Diwali Annakut Mahotsav, Diwali gatherings with blissful performances by Children of BalSanskar Shala, Tulsi Vivah and Gita Jayanti on consecutive Sundays in November and December.

The Gayatri Pariwar (Gayatri Consciousness Center) ,Katy ,Texas is affiliated to Shantikunj ,Haridwar,India founded by Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharyaji. The organization is gearing up to welcome hundreds of enthusiastic individuals to celebrate the all upcoming Hindu festivals throughout the year.