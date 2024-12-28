Gayatri Parivar in Katy: A Beacon of Spiritual Enlightenment
KATY: A perfect new year starts for The Gayatri Pariwar in Katy, Texas, USA with recently celebrated Diwali Annakut Mahotsav, Diwali gatherings with blissful performances by Children of BalSanskar Shala, Tulsi Vivah and Gita Jayanti on consecutive Sundays in November and December.
The Gayatri Pariwar (Gayatri Consciousness Center) ,Katy ,Texas is affiliated to Shantikunj ,Haridwar,India founded by Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharyaji. The organization is gearing up to welcome hundreds of enthusiastic individuals to celebrate the all upcoming Hindu festivals throughout the year.
Gayatri Pariwar stands as a beacon of spiritual enlightenment. With a focus on imparting the wisdom of the Gayatri Mantra and promoting the teaching of Hinduism, this vibrant organization plays a pivotal role in nurturing the spiritual growth of its members. The Gayatri Pariwar ,Katy offers regular Bal Sanskar classes for children aged 5 to 15 which serve as a platform to introduce children to Yoga ,Hindu Scriptures ,including the Bhagavad Gita, Vedas ,and other religious texts. Through interactive sessions, children learn about yoga, Hindi,Gujarati, vedic methodologies, and the significance of Hindu religious festivals. This holistic approach ensures that young minds gain a comprehensive understanding of their cultural roots while imbibing essential life lessons. Swadhyay, meaning self-study, is a fundamental practice within the Gayatri Pariwar Katy. Community members gather every Sunday from 4.30 to 6.30 pm to engage in Swadhyay sessions as well as cultural celebrations ending with MahaPrasad.
From cultural programs and religious disclosures to social gatherings and charitable endeavors, the Gayatri Pariwar Katy continuously strives to create a vibrant and inclusive community where everyone feels valued and connected with the divine blessings of Dr. Chinmay Pandya who visited last August and will visit every year to motivate community members to serve the best to the community. The organization believes that a united and engaged community has the power to uplift individuals, foster personal growth,and make a difference in the world. Gayatri Pariwar in Katy is expanding rapidly and does all karmakand, weddings, pujas ,rituals in Hindi, Gujarati and English.
For more information ,visit Gayatri Conscious Centre, Katy and enlighten your internal soul with the unique chant “HUM BADLENGE YUG BADALEG – HUM SUDHRENGE YUG SUDHREGA”. For more information and upcoming events and more information visit our website https://www.awgphouston.org