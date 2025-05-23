Gita Chanting Competition: A Tribute to Gurudev & Gita’s Timeless Wisdom

By Oindrila Rimi Bhawal

HOUSTON: As the spring blossoms fill the air with their sweet fragrances, the recent Gita Chanting Competition (GCC) at Chinmaya Mission Houston (CMH) resonated with divine spiritual energy. CMH families gathered to honor the ageless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, marking a prelude to Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda’s 109th Janma Jayanti (birth anniversary) celebrations. This annual event has become a hallmark of Chinmaya tradition, expressing gratitude to Gurudev for reigniting the teachings of the Gita for seekers worldwide.

Though referred to as a “competition,” the Gita Chanting Competition is really the first step in embracing the Gita’s values in daily life. As Pujya Guruji Swami Tejomayananda explains, the “Chant- Study-Know-Live” philosophy begins with chanting, inspiring the mind to study, understand, and ultimately live the teachings of the Gita.

This year’s GCC focused on Bhagavad Gita’s Chapter 5 – Karma Sanyasa Yoga, which teaches the concept of selfless action and its role in achieving liberation while fulfilling life’s duties. Held on April 26th, 2025, at CMH’s Smriti Hall, the event saw the largest participation since its inception.

Children from CMH’s Bala Vihar curriculum, ranging from kindergarten to high school, chanted Sanskrit verses with remarkable clarity and devotion, filling the hall with serenity. The energy of the chanting was so powerful that it seemed to embody the presence of the divine, captivating the entire audience.

The quality of the chanting was matched by the depth of understanding displayed by the participants. High school students not only chanted but also shared the essence of the verses in their own words, demonstrating how these young minds grasped the profound virtues of the Gita at such an early age laying a strong foundation for their lives, equipping them with practical wisdom to face life’s challenges.

Pre-K Chanters: Shagun Pattanaik, Vidith Vishnampet, Arjun Manthena, Anaya Ahir

Listed below are the categories and the gold champions:

Anagha (KG): Jyotsna Karthik Sudhan, Viraj Krishna Palagummi Arjuna

(1st,2nd grades): Srishodasakshari Svadhyay Paramatma, Iyla Raja, Prakriti Nempu Bhat, Owen Arnav Scott, Atharv Dixit, Advika Vemuru, Apoorva Muchintaya, Akshada Vemuru, Nitara Bhat, Neal Gupta, Lakshman Purushothama, Mishika S Buxani Bharata

(3rd, 4th grades): Manomay Parande, Sachit Venkataraman, Saatvik Pattanaik, Pranav Manthena, Elise Leela Scott, Myra Neupane, Arjun Surati, Skanda Sharath, Antariksh Prasad Dharap, Reesha Verma, Suhas Shashikiran, Vivaan Dhaval Joshi, Yudhishthir Sriram Vadlamudi, Aarna Shah Partha

(5th,6th): Anagha Kameswari Vemuru, Ananya Rao, Samarth Raj Gupta, Adithri Salgame, Srisivamsha Paramatma Veruva, Pragati Muchintaya, Apurva Ninad Vaze, Kanishka Joshi, Srikrishnamsha Tejas Paramatma Veruva, Khushi S Buxani, Krishna Randeria, Pranay Joshi, Rishab Verma Gudakesa

(7th, 8th); Vashi Banavalikar, Aanya Shah, Ahana Rao, Pravar Nempu Bhat Dhananjaya

(9th to 12th grades): Prakriti Shenoy, Sahitya Gantasala, Shree Shodashi Paramatma Veruva

To add to the celebration, Shlokathon trophies were awarded by Pujya Gaurang Uncle to a select group of children who undertook the mammoth effort of memorizing a total of 241 verses from a selection of Stotra and chapters from the Gita.

Shlokathon is a special feature of CMH, envisioned by CMH Acarya, Pujya Darshana Nanavaty, and guided by Smt. Rucha Sheth who has taught Shlokathon classes for over 30 years at CMH. This year’s winners are Naina Sheth, Samarth Srivatsan, Snigdha Mishra, Ananya Rao, Sri Sivamsha P Veruva, Sri Krishnamsha Tejas P Veruva.

As Pujya Acharya Gaurang Nanavaty “uncle” aptly remarked, the event left the judges with the difficult task of selecting winners, as every child and family that participated was already a winner in their own right. The commitment and effort required to prepare for the competition reflected their dedication to incorporating the

Gita’s teachings into their families from a young age.

The GCC is a cherished annual offering to Gurudev’s lasting legacy, celebrating his mission of making the Gita and its teachings an integral part of life’s values. We look forward to the GCC becoming a means to inspiring even more families to join this journey of spiritual awakening, continuing to embrace the light of the Bhagavad Gita in their lives. Hari Om.

