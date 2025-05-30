Greater Houston Gears Up for 11th International Day of Yoga

HOUSTON: Over 30 events are planned across Greater Houston; new partners and guest speakers announced.

This summer, Greater Houston is once again preparing to roll out its yoga mats for the 11th annual International Day of Yoga (IDY), observed on June 21, 2025. Recognized globally since 2014, when it was first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and adopted by the United Nations, IDY is celebrated each year on the summer solstice—the longest day of the year.

This year, in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Houston, can look forward to more than 30 events across the region, including over 11 outdoor gatherings and 20 indoor sessions. Held in community centers, temples, parks, and cultural institutions, these events reflect the growing reach of yoga in everyday life. Buddhist and Nepalese organizations are joining in, highlighting yoga’s unifying power across traditions and communities.

An anticipated highlight is the first-ever three-day Ayurveda Yoga Camp, hosted at the Texas Hindu Campsite by Yoga Kulam from May 30 – Jun 1. This immersive experience will combine ancient healing traditions with yoga practice in a serene outdoor setting.

Also making headlines this year is the participation of Dr. David Frawley (Pandit Vamadeva Shastri), a Padma Bhushan awardee and globally respected Vedic scholar. Dr. Frawley will attend and speak at multiple events across the city.

The City of Houston is officially participating in IDY, with a celebration planned at Hermann Square on Saturday, June 14. This marks an important step in the city’s embrace of wellness and holistic health as a public priority. Meena Kankani, a Katy yoga therapist, is leading a series of Chair Yoga events to make the practice more accessible to seniors and people with limited mobility.

Numerous other groups are stepping up as first-time hosts, including the Eternal Gandhi Museum, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Leslie Briones and Spanish yoga in Katy. SVYASA Houston, a nonprofit dedicated to yoga education, research, and service, is offering certified instructors to organizations in need of teaching support.

On the medical and mindfulness front, Dr. Nitin Ron, a renowned neonatologist and TEDx speaker, will lead a special workshop at the Hindu Temple of The Woodlands. Titled Mindfulness & Medicine, the June 21 session will explore how pranayam (breathwork) can support healing, stress relief, and mental clarity. Dr. Ron, whose work bridges traditional yogic practices and modern healthcare, has spoken at the NIH, NASA, and other global platforms. His latest book, Pranayam: Breathing Techniques for Health, Healing and Tranquility, has received acclaim for making ancient wisdom accessible to today’s world.

From school gyms to temple courtyards, and from quiet morning meditations to large community events, International Day of Yoga 2025 in Houston promises to be a celebration of wellness, unity, and spiritual reflection. Whether you’re a lifelong practitioner or just starting your yoga journey, there’s a space for you in this citywide movement.

Want to know what’s happening near you? Bharat Patel with Hindus of Greater Houston has compiled all the events in one place—check out hindusofhouston.org/yoga. He can be reached at 713-459-4326 or bapatel3@ gmail.com.