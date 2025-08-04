Guru Krupa Foundation: A Pillar of Strength for Ekal Vidyalaya’s Mission

In the heart of India’s most remote villages, where access to education and resources is scarce, a powerful force is at work—Ekal Vidyalaya. Driving this movement is a deep-seated belief in empowerment through literacy and skill development, a mission that has been amplified by the unwavering support of the Guru Krupa Foundation (GKF). Their commitment to uplifting underprivileged communities has not only transformed countless lives but has also reinforced the very essence of Ekal’s vision.

A Partnership Rooted in Compassion and Purpose:

Guru Krupa Foundation, a compassionate force from New York, was built on the simple yet powerful values of helping those in need, spreading knowledge, and keeping cultural roots alive. In Ekal Vidyalaya, they found a perfect partner—a shared dream of bringing education, healthcare and economic prosperity to the most remote villages in India.

Since 2013, GKF has been a guiding light in Ekal’s journey, funding schools, introducing e-learning with tablets, and making sure no child is left behind, no matter how far they live. Beyond education, GKF has also supported Integrated Village Development, helping communities grow through better healthcare, livelihood opportunities, and sustainable living.

Mukund Padmanabhan ji, the visionary behind GKF, strongly believes in education as the foundation for breaking the cycle of poverty, stating: “Providing children with quality education is the best way to help them break out of poverty. Primary education provides the basic foundation on which later successes can be built.” It is this belief that has driven GKF’s extensive contributions to Ekal’s cause.

The Impact of GKF: Transforming 30 Villages in Amrabad, Telangana Through Skill Development and Empowerment:

With the support of Guru Krupa Foundation, the Ekal Integrated Village Development (IVD) program is transforming 30 villages in Amrabad by fostering education, digital literacy, healthcare, and skill training over five years.

📍 Villages Served: 30

👥 Population Reached: 4,096

🎓 Beneficiaries This Quarter: CTL – 22, WEC – 20, Farming – 150

📈 Total Trained to Date: CTL – 194, WEC – 233, Farming – 964

A key focus is women’s empowerment, equipping them with tailoring, handicrafts, and mushroom farming skills to achieve financial independence. Farmers are trained in organic farming, pest control, and food preservation, boosting yields and incomes by connecting them to better markets.

The program also brings virtual healthcare consultations to remote villages, promotes homegrown nutrition for food security, and educates communities on sanitation, clean water, and disease prevention, ensuring a healthier, self-sufficient future.

A Future of Empowerment & Opportunity:

Through digital literacy, skill training, and sustainable agriculture, villagers are gaining the tools to shape their own futures. Women are becoming entrepreneurs, farmers are improving their yields, and youth are mastering digital skills—fostering independence and self-reliance in rural Bharat.

This transformation would not be possible without Guru Krupa Foundation’s generosity, which

continues to light the path toward a future where every child learns, every woman is empowered, and every family has the chance to prosper.

🔗 Learn more about Guru Krupa Foundation: guru-krupa.org