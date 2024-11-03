Guyanese President Mohammed Irfaan Ali Transits in Houston

HOUSTON: Guyanese President Mohammed Irfaan Ali was welcomed by Congressman Al Green, former Houston Mayor (and Democratic nominee for late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s seat) Sylvester Turner and Consul General of Guyana to the United States Lutfi S. Hassan during a short three-hour transit stop at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

President Ali thanked them for taking time out of their busy schedule to visit with him. He updated them on the enormous growth taking place in Guyana in various sectors. A number of other topics on global affairs were discussed. President Ali also extended invitations to both the officials to visit Guyana in the near future.

Congressman Green & Mayor Turner were both very impressed with his knowledge & views on the global issues. They have indicated keen interest in visiting Guyana early next year.