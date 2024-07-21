HC4A 12th Annual School Supplies Packing Event in Austin

AUSTIN: Central Texas schools struggle with funding, often leaving kids without essential supplies for success. School supplies are crucial not just for education, but for fostering equality and organization among students. Each

year, HC4A steps up to meet this need, ensuring thousands of Texas school children start their school year right. However, with new families continuously facing hardships, the demand for supplies remains persistent.

HC4A and Shalom Austin, with the support of the City of Austin’s “We All Belong” initiative, are excited to announce the 12th Annual School Supplies Packing Event. This initiative aims to foster community unity and provide critical resources. Thanks to the success of our “Bollywood Meets Borscht Belt” (BMBB) fundraiser this April, where HC4A raised over $40,000, and the “We All Belong” grant, we can now provide school supplies for more than 1,500 homeless students.

BMBB also promoted multiculturaltogetherness in a spirit of unity and mutual support to foster an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and connected. The lineup of speakers included Alison Alter, Council Member; Rabbi Daniel Septimus, CEO ofShalom Austin; Dr. Robert Sormani, Superintendent, Manor ISD and Will Williams, First Sergeant, USA (Ret) & Founder, Share the Will Foundation.

Most importantly, the guests heard directly from an immigrant family, beneficiaries of the school supplies drive, for a firsthand account of how your support makes a difference. Seeing Jewish, Hindu, and African American communities share the stage at the event was a rare and inspiring moment of unity, showcasing how diverse cultures

can come together for a common purpose. This collaboration highlights the importance of inclusivity and mutual support, demonstrating that regardless of our backgrounds, we all have a role to play in supporting education for low-income children. It’s a powerful reminder that when we unite for the greater good, we can break down barriers and create lasting positive impacts in our communities.

This year, we set out with a lofty goal – to support over 1,600 children with essential school supplies at a School Supplies Packing Event on August 4 at the Dell Jewish Community Center – Shalom; 7300 Hart Lane in Austin. It is an all-day event with 2–3-hour volunteerslots, depending on the task selected.

Since 2010, HC4A has supported Independent School Districts (ISDs) in Austin, Manor, Bastrop, Del Valle, and Houston. Additionally, HC4A has partnered with and supported the following organizations: African American

Youth Harvest Foundation; Veterans through Share the Will and Hero’s Night Out; Asian Family Support Service; Dove Springs Proud; Refugee Services of Texas; Greater Love Baptist Church and Libraries with Books.

For more information, contact Pankil Matalia at pankil@hc4a. org or call 512-689-4811.