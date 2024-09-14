Hindu Heritage Youth Camp: Perspective of a Camper from Kuwait

By Anika Sharda

HOUSTON: Carpe Diem – seize the day. If you win the morning you win the day.

I lie on my soft mattress on the top bunk, look out from my window and see the vivid warm colors melting with the dawn sky. I race to the bathroom to wash my teeth, clean my face and change into my clothes, before heading out of our Sita Left cabin with my fellow campers, while munching on Nutri Grain biscuits.

Hindu Heritage Youth Camp is the best part of Summer for many adolescents and children. A total of 150 Hindu campers, and 40 counsellors take part in this five day camp only to leave with cherished memories, learn hinduism, play games, participate in cultural activities, and make long lasting friendships that will stay till their Sannyasa age.

Established in 1984, HHYC, youth wing of Hindus of Greater Houston, proudly celebrated its 40th Anniversary in 2024. After years of hunting for camp sites and difficulty in finding suitable places to host it, they finally bought their 6 million dollar Walden in Columbus with tremendous contribution from Donors. A shout out to Subhash ji Gupta family who contributed a whopping 1.75 million dollars.

We head to the newly furnished basketball court to do the early morning Shakha. The chatter and noise of students talking quiets down as we are called over to assemble in our groups named on planets – Mangala, Surya, Budh, Shukra, Shani etc. Facing the sun we perform the Surya Namaskar, yoga and meditate. We are split by gender and age to play games like Kho Kho, and Kabaddi.

The eagerly awaited breakfast is cooked by the volunteers and head chief – Sushma Pallod. Cereals, donuts, muffins and fruits are displayed on an assorted rack.

Once breakfast is done, we head back to the cabin to take showers and wash off our sweat. Time is limited and the stop watch is on for three minutes. Counselors monitor the bunks and campers relish talking and laughing with them. I ask them to braid my hair. They’re more than happy to help.

HHYC challenges the immense task of educating students about Hinduism. Lessons are interactive, social, and fun. Counselors discuss topics ranging from Astrology to Ayurveda.

We learn that Hinduism is a way of life. We listen, enthralled and horrified, as we hear the terrible truth about the magnificent Taj Mahal. Though the caste system existed, it was not rigid till the British made the divisions. We thought the worst was over after August 15th 1947, but then the Bengali Genocide occurred. In 1971, 3 million Hindus were massacred. Analysts say that in the next two decades there won’t be a Hindu population in Bangladesh. Campers are moved to tears imagining these tales.

Further, education sessions delineate the eight immortal gods (Chiranjeevi) or Shiva’s third eye. Learning about shruti and smriti, moksh, dharma and karma is the real understanding of hinduism. Intriguing and mind-boggling is the theory behind dreams.

The counselors are not just imparting loaded information but passing on some life nuggets in cool ways – a counselor says ‘Comparison is the thief of joy’, and it stays with me.

A highlight from the week is meeting a celebrity: Alok Kanojia – a previous camper himself who is currently a psychiatrist, entrepreneur and influencer.

For lunch, tacos and nachos are served to us and I love every bite of my meal. Over the week my stomach is happy being fed pizza, pasta, sandwiches, burritos, pav bhaji and varied Indian meals. It’s not just the food that’s scrumptious, the drinks keep me refreshed too. Shrek’s beverage, director’s sweat and purple holi poli water (don’t worry – they are only names) quickly run out.

During the afternoon, arts and crafts are held. We make beautiful designs on bricks which are to be incorporated on the campsite. I draw a diya, and around me watch my friends’ paint lotuses, mandalas, sunsets and Oms. We make lanterns, construct roller coasters with recyclables, and color canvases.

One of the best parts of the day for me comes in the afternoon: free recreation. Sports mean the world to me. I am either swimming in the pool, shooting baskets on the court, setting the volleyball or kicking soccer goals in the net. Moreover there are countless other activities on the site. Gaga ball, pickleball, spike ball, baseball and American football. If you are too hot for sports, you can chill and chat under the canopy, or stay in the hall playing cards or board games.

Sweaty and stinky? Go for another shower! Rest and relax some before you head out in the evening. It’s time for Bhajans and aarti. We compete to see who sings louder – boys or girls, JV or Varsity?

The aroma of dinner fills the air as we recite the Bhojan Mantra before every meal. We sit together, laugh and argue. Every minute we spend together, the bond gets stronger. Counselors sit with us and this brings us closer to them too. Thinking about leaving is the worst part. Camp is home.

The night events are super fun. Dodgeball is hard but if you can dodge and throw you’ll rule it. Talent show brings to light varied acts Rubix cube, arm wrestling, story telling, singing, dancing and instrumental performances (tabla, guitar, keyboard). All of them keep you at the edge of your seats and wowed in awe. Getting dressed for Garba in your Salwar Kameez, Kurta pajamas, and Lehengas makes us feel glamorous. Dandiya and disco bring the evening to an end. The vibe and spirit is loud, thrilling and exhilarating.

To add to all these activities we have the colorful and vibrant holi. Magenta hair, rainbow faces/bodies can be spotted everywhere. A cornucopia of holi colors and a stock of baby powder is provided. Soon we are bombed with water balloons. Next we jump into the pool and turn the water purple.

Counselors save us a treat for bed time – cookies and milk.

It’s late, campers head back to their cabins, where they whisper, clean up, and get to bed with a bedtime story.

My legs ache with all the running around, my throat is sore, and in no time I am asleep. When I wake up, I am refreshed and full of energy to start a new day.

I question my fellow campers on what they like about camp best, and they quip – ‘I love the food’, ‘Always my friends’, ‘Dancing in Garba’, ‘Sports’, ‘Holi is mine’, with huge smiles across their faces.

For me, though, it is knowing what being a Real Hindu means. I am not embarrassed to say I am Hindu when asked about my religion.

HHYC’s new forever home at Texas Hindu Campsite is the dream of many families in the Houston community. Funds from people across the country makes HHYC thrive even during difficult times, it was run even during Covid.

HHYC welcomes students from Grade 4 to 12; Junior camp was from July 23rd to 27th and Senior camp from July 30th to August 4th. The summer camp is for Hindus to blend in and feel oneness, living in America where Hindus are a minority.

Anika Sharda lives in Kuwait, student of Year 9, who encountered her first camp experience at Houston, in 2024.