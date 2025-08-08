HinduPACT Launches in Austin, Texas, Unveiling Key Initiatives

AUSTIN – HinduPACT, an American Hindu organization dedicated to advocating for dharmic values and the Hindu ethos in public life, proudly announces the successful launch of its Austin, Texas chapter. The inaugural event, held recently, was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception from the wider community, marking a significant step forward in HinduPACT’s mission to foster inclusion, pluralism, and human rights.

A key highlight of the event was an informative presentation by Rahul Sur, Executive Director of HinduPACT’s Hindus Advancing Human Rights (HAHRI) initiative, a distinguished global leader in social justice reform and former Chief of the United Nations Peacekeeping Evaluation in the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) at UN Headquarters in New York.

Mr. Sur delivered a thought-provoking talk on the “drip, drip Genocide of Hindus in the last 75 years in Pakistan,” offering deep insights from his extensive UN work, including human rights.

Mr. Sur said, “The world has turned a blind eye to the killing, and rape of Hindus and the destruction of temples after Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus took charge of the government. Bangladesh’s Hindu population has plummeted from 28% in 1947 to just 7% now. This blatant violation of human rights must end immediately.”

His powerful presentation resonated deeply with attendees, shedding light on the Hindu Genocide that is often suppressed from public consciousness.

The event’s success underscores the growing need for platforms that facilitate open discussion and advocacy on issues vital to the Hindu community. HinduPACT’s launch in Austin signifies a stronger commitment to its mission, empowering individuals to participate in meaningful dialogue and help build a more inclusive and just society.

The launch event served as a pivotal platform to showcase HinduPACT’s key impactful initiatives, each created to tackle significant issues affecting the Hindu community both globally and in the United States.

HAHRI (Hindus Advancing Human Rights): Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita’s call for righteousness, HAHRI champions human rights worldwide. This initiative has been instrumental in raising awareness and taking action against human rights violations, including the formal complaint regarding the “drip, drip genocide” faced by minorities in Pakistan, and advocating for persecuted Hindus in regions like Bangladesh, Kashmir, Afghanistan, and Canada. HAHRI also addresses broader issues of gender equality and racial justice.

Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita’s call for righteousness, HAHRI champions human rights worldwide. This initiative has been instrumental in raising awareness and taking action against human rights violations, including the formal complaint regarding the “drip, drip genocide” faced by minorities in Pakistan, and advocating for persecuted Hindus in regions like Bangladesh, Kashmir, Afghanistan, and Canada. HAHRI also addresses broader issues of gender equality and racial justice. CHINGARI (Coalition for Hindu Girls Abducted and their Rights): CHINGARI is a crucial human rights initiative focused on shedding light on the plight of Pakistani Hindu girls who are tragically abducted, forcibly converted, and sexually abused. Through global awareness campaigns, Chingari urges international action, particularly from the United States, to combat these horrific forced conversions and abductions.

CHINGARI is a crucial human rights initiative focused on shedding light on the plight of Pakistani Hindu girls who are tragically abducted, forcibly converted, and sexually abused. Through global awareness campaigns, Chingari urges international action, particularly from the United States, to combat these horrific forced conversions and abductions. AHAD (American Hindus Against Defamation): Established in 1997, AHAD stands as the pioneering Hindu movement globally dedicated to combating Hinduphobia and the denigration of Hindu scriptures, deities, icons, and cultural symbols across publications, mass media, and educational materials. AHAD leverages innovative AI methods to detect and counter Hindu hatred and ensure the sanctity of Hindu heritage.

Established in 1997, AHAD stands as the pioneering Hindu movement globally dedicated to combating Hinduphobia and the denigration of Hindu scriptures, deities, icons, and cultural symbols across publications, mass media, and educational materials. AHAD leverages innovative AI methods to detect and counter Hindu hatred and ensure the sanctity of Hindu heritage. HinduVote: This initiative seeks to integrate dharmic values into the democratic process. HinduVote actively collaborates with temples and community organizations to promote voter registration and education. It plays a critical role in informing candidates and legislators about the Hindu perspective on policy issues, providing American Hindu voters with detailed insights, including candidate questionnaires, feedback, and analyses of key votes and funding.

