Hindus of Greater Houston Host Rangoli Event at Children’s Museum

HOUSTON: On Sunday, November 3, Hindus of Greater Houston (HGH) celebrated Diwali at Children’s Museum of Houston (CMH). HGH organized and conducted a Rangoli exhibit and interactive activity for children.

Children were introduced to the Diwali festival, its significance, how it is celebrated and then offered a guided Rangoli art activity. Children were accompanied by their parents, grandparents and relatives and this offered an opportunity for them to learn about Diwali as well.

Building on the inaugural event last year, HGH volunteers designed a large Rangoli which was a star attraction and elicited several “Wow!” moments. HGH volunteers demonstrated how to fill colors on pre-drawn Rangoli patterns and then let children and parents do it themselves.

Some children and parents enjoyed mixing up colors, while others were meticulous in separating colors. Some lingered for just a few minutes but most were engrossed in Rangoli art. Many parents said this was a fun but also a Zen-like and meditative experience and may want to do this at their own home.

Vast majority of the museum visitors were non-Indian families. Many were hearing about Diwali for the first time. HGH volunteers gave away waxed and unwaxed Diya and other Diwali knick-knacks in gift bags.

“Our holidays are so festive. We are bringing Hindu holidays, our stories, customs, colors and lights to children and parents in the broader Houston community,” said Chetan Davé, Director of HGH and creator of the event, “It is one thing to learn about Diwali by reading or hearing about it. It is quite another to learn through experience by doing it in a fun, family-friendly, hands-on activity like Rangoli. Kids and parents loved it!”

“We value our growing partnership with CMH and are grateful for their engagement with Hindu community of Houston”, said HGH President Rachana Shah.

CMH Programs Coordinator Stephanie Weisinger said, “The Children’s Museum Houston has partnered with Hindus of Greater Houston on multiple events since the fall of 2023. We’ve come a long way from our first event and have worked together to ensure we’re growing with each event, adding additional programming, giveaways, and educational information for our visitors. I’ve worked closely with Chetan Dave and have been wowed by his determination and drive to work with us on building these events up to make them more exciting and interactive for our guests. These events have been very successful, each one bringing in more visitors than the previous time. Most recently, we worked together on our Diwali event; Hindus of Greater Houston invited an artist out to make a beautifully intricate Rangoli design to accompany their Rangoli Art activity for guests to try all while learning about the art/celebration and even getting to take some powder home to practice on their own! The activity was the perfect addition to our other Diwali activities and performances. This organization has done so much to ensure our guests have a fun, educational experience. We’re very grateful for this partnership, and I eagerly look forward to our future collaborations!”