Historic Inauguration of the Statue of Union: A Grand Celebration in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND: The city of Sugar Land witnessed an awe-inspiring event from August 15 to August 18, 2024, as it celebrated the grand inauguration of the Statue of Union, a monumental 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple. This magnificent statue, now the tallest Hanuman statue outside India, is also the tallest statue in Texas and the third tallest statue in the United States.

The celebrations commenced with patriotic fervor on August 15, marking India’s Independence Day. The day began with the hoisting of the Tiranga (Indian flag), proudly displayed alongside the US and Texas flags, creating a breathtaking tableau. The sight of Hanuman, the embodiment of strength and devotion, standing majestically in the foreground, enhanced the occasion’s solemnity. The audience was treated to a riveting performance of patriotic songs and the national anthems, including “Vande Mataram,” “Jana Gana Mana,” and the US National Anthem, sung with reverent harmony.

The core of the inauguration ceremonies was steeped in tradition, guided by His Holiness Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, the visionary behind the Statue of Union project. The inauguration rituals followed the most authentic Vedic traditions, meticulously overseen by a multitude of Vedic priests and scholars. This divine ceremony, known as the Pran Prathistha, took place at precisely 9:09 AM on August 18, 2024. In a spectacular display, flowers were showered from a helicopter, divine water was sprinkled over Hanuman and a 72-foot garland was placed on the statue while thousands of devotees chanted the names of Shri Ram and Hanuman in unison, creating an atmosphere of collective reverence and celebration.

The evening of August 18 brought together a host of dignitaries, elected officials, and community leaders. The gathering was a testament to the Statue of Union’s significance, with many speakers reflecting on its cultural and spiritual importance. Their words highlighted the statue’s role as a beacon of courage, strength, and unity. The event’s highlight was the digital projection mapping show that illuminated the statue, bringing Hanuman’s legendary feats to life through vibrant visuals.

The Statue of Union is not just a marvel of engineering but a symbol of the enduring values of devotion and bravery. The team behind the project hopes that visitors will leave the site with a renewed sense of courage and strength, inspired by Hanuman’s legendary spirit.

The Statue of Union stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage shared by the Indian and American communities, and its inauguration has set a new milestone in both spiritual and cultural realms. As the sun set on the final day of the celebrations, it was clear that the Statue of Union had successfully achieved its goal of fostering unity and imparting a bit of Hanuman’s indomitable spirit to all who came to witness its grandeur.