HMM Celebrates Makar Sankranti – A Celebration of Togetherness

By Vivaan Kotnis

HOUSTON: The Houston Maharashtra Mandal (HMM) hosted a joyous celebration of Makar Sankranti, one of India’s most cherished harvest festivals, on January 18, 2025. Held at Tompkins High School in Katy, the event was a beautiful fusion of cultural traditions, delicious food, and lively entertainment.

At the event, guests were greeted by authentic delicacies. Several food stalls offered traditional Maharashtrian and Indian delicacies like pav-bhaji, misal-pav, vada pav and many more. Guests enjoyed regional favorites such as puran poli, sabudana khichdi, kothimbir vadi, and an array of savory snacks like samosas and kachori. The aroma of familiar foods created a nostalgic atmosphere for many, and brought them back to their roots in India.

Makar Sankranti is known for its fun outdoor activities, and the celebration at HMM offered plenty of entertainment for children and families alike. The kids had a blast with traditional games such as sack races, chamcha-limbu, and cup stacking. Outdoors, kids and adults flew kites, as is customary during the holiday.

Another key tradition of Makar Sankranti is the exchange of vaan, or gifts, along with tilgul (sweet made with sesame seeds and brown sugar) as a way to spread goodwill and blessings. At the event, attendees shared small tokens of

appreciation, often in the form of sweets or seasonal treats. This tradition of giving added an extra layer of warmth to the celebration, and gave attendees something to remember the event.

Bohr Nahan, another special tradition for kids, was also performed at HMM Sankranti. All the kids dolled up wearing Halwyache Dagine (jewellery made from sugar candy) and the committee members helped perform this tradition by showering blessings to all kids under the age of 5 years.

The costume contest was another crowd favorite, where attendees got the chance to dress up in their finest traditional attire. The costumes added a vibrant and festive atmosphere to the day’s activities. It was a wonderful opportunity for people to express pride in their cultural heritage and showcase the beauty of Indian clothing.

The showstopper of the evening was the cultural performance by the eldest members of the HMM community. Six couples danced to Bollywood and traditional songs with unmatched festivity and energy, lighting up the audience, while enjoying themselves on stage. The senior citizens who were 70 years or older had a truly infectious spirit that left the entire audience giving them a well deserved once more.

HMM’s Makar Sankranti celebration, which was attended by close to 1,000 community members, was a perfect blend of food, fun, culture, and tradition. It provided a warm, welcoming environment where community members of all ages could come together to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Whether it was flying kites, exchanging warm festive wishes, doing kids activities, enjoying delicious food, or participating in cultural performances, the event embodied the values of joy, togetherness, and renewal that are at the heart of Makar Sankranti.