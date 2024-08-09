Houston AAPI Inaugural Convention and Unity Gala

Held in Collaboration with NAAAP Leadership Convention honoring Syed Javaid Anwar with a AAPI Legacy Award

HOUSTON: The inaugural Houston AAPI Convention was held on July 27, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis Houston, bringing together a diverse group of leaders, businessmen, advocates, and community members to celebrate and advance the interests of Houston’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. This landmark event featured influential speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, drawing significant attention.

Organized by the City of Houston Mayor’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Advisory Board and held concurrently with the 2024 Leadership Convention by the National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP), the Houston AAPI Convention addressed critical issues, empowered advocacy, and enabled progress. The event’s theme, “Uplifting AAPI, Uniting Communities,” underscored the importance of highlighting the achievements and contributions of AAPI individuals and groups across various sectors while also strengthening bonds of solidarity and unity.

The convention commenced with a presentation of a letter from President Joe Biden, delivered by Judith Teruya, Senior Advisor for the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI). Following the opening ceremony, attendees engaged in thought-provoking panel discussions covering a wide range of topics, including public service, healthcare, justice, and education. Esteemed speakers included US Congressman Al Green, Texas Representative Dr. Suleman Lalani, film director Bao Nguyen, and leading Houston television journalists. Participants also benefited from ample networking opportunities, fostering connections among AAPI leaders and allies.

The event culminated in a special AAPI Unity Gala with a keynote address by Houston Mayor John Whitmire. Mayor Whitmire acknowledged the significant role of the AAPI community in the City of Houston and highlighted his administration’s plans for major inclusion of the AAPI community. The Gala also recognized outstanding individuals for their contributions to the AAPI community. Awardees included businessman and philanthropist Syed Javaid Anwar, who received the “Houston AAPI Legacy Award” for Lifetime Achievements. Anwar has previously received several awards from community media, local, state, and federal organizations for his humanitarian and social contributions and serves as the Chairman of the Texas Higher Education Board.

According to Board Chairman Nomi Husain, “Through the event, we were able to demonstrate how important the AAPI community is to Houston’s economic vitality and cultural fabric & we look forward to building on the momentum generated by this groundbreaking gathering.”

Chair Convention Committee Muhammad Saeed Sheikh called the initiating of AAPI Legacy Award a milestone, which highlighted the outstanding Achievements of AAPI community and celebration.

The success of the first-ever Houston AAPI Convention paves the way for future events that will continue to champion AAPI causes and promote inclusivity. Follow the work of the Mayor’s AAPI Advisory Board to keep apprised of future programming.

The City of Houston Mayor’s AAPI Advisory Board was established to help forge stronger connections between the City and its diverse communities. The board has three main goals: (i) increase engagement with the City of Houston; (ii) identify and recommend community leaders to serve on city panels; and (iii) work with law enforcement to identify crime issues that impact businesses. Follow the AAPI Advisory Board at www.houstonaapiconvention.org or on LinkedIn at Houston Mayor’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Advisory Board.