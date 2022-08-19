Houston Joins the World in Celebration of India’s 75th I-Day: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

HOUSTON: For more than two years, we’ve been anticipating the culmination of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The day finally came on Monday, August 15. Houstonians joined with enthusiasm a global audience in celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, despite the sweltering August heat.

Overnight, the celebration had already begun in the Eastern hemisphere. In Sydney, the opera house was lit up in the Indian tricolors before dawn. In the morning, the celebrations in India were focused on the capitol New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Indian flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

In his 9th Independence Day speech, PM Modi offered tributes to a galaxy of freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, and Jawaharlal Nehru among others.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s resilience despite success and failures. In this decade of technology, PM said India has proved its mettle in the world and new opportunities are coming up for our youngsters. To realise the Amrit Kaal, we have to ensure the optimum utilisation of our human resources, he stressed.

In Houston flag hoistings took place at the Indian consulate on Scotland Street, Gujarati Samaj of Houston, and India House.

In the evening, Consul General Aseem Mahajan hosted dignitaries in the Indian community as well as local political leaders such as Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Judge Juli Mathew. Officials were on stage representing Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and Congressman Al Green. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee made a personal appearance and presented a Congressional proclamation to the CG.

CG Mahajan spoke about the strong bilateral relations between India, the largest democracy, and the United States, the oldest democracy. Both Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Lee recalled their trips to India.