Houston Tamil Studies Chair (HTSC) Honors Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi, Thiruvalluvar Chair of Tamil Studies and Visiting Professor

HOUSTON: Houston Tamil Studies Chair (HTSC) at the University of Houston honored Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi, Thiruvalluvar Chair of Tamil Studies and Visiting Professor from August 2023 to August 2025, on August 21st at Indian Summer, Sugar Land. Dr. Vijalakshmi taught Tamil language and culture for the past two years.

Tupil Narasiman, VP Finance, was the emcee. Sockalingam Sam Kannappan, President, welcomed the gathering. UH Dean Dan O’Connor, Honorable DC Manujunath, Consul General of India at Houston, spoke of Vijayalakshmi’s service at UH. Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Dr. AK Subramanian, and Dr. Naa Ganesan spoke about the interaction they had during the past two years. Anitha Kumaran, President of BKM and Mala Gopal, President, Kural Kudal, spoke of participation by Dr. Vijayalakshmi with their organizations. Perumal Annamalai proposed a vote of thanks.

