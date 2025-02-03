Houstonians Join the World in the Celebration of India’s 76th Republic Day

HOUSTON: Houstonians of Indian origin and their mainstream American guests joined Indian diaspora the world over in observing India’s 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26th. In Houston, Consul General DC Manjunath led the celebration early morning with a flag hoisting at the Indian Consulate on Scotland Street. CG Manjunath also hoisted the flag at India House. Several other regional organizations held their own flag hoistings and cultural

celebrations.

In the afternoon, the India Cultural Center held its iconic celebration at the GSH Event Center from 1 to 7 on. In the evening, the Consulate hosted a dinner reception at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel. The dignitaries present included Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Fort Bend County Judge KP George. The Indian snacks and dinner were

catered by Indian Summer.

In his opening remarks, CG Manjunath spoke about the advances made by India in its economy, science, technology and sports. He also lauded the close trade and cultural relationships between US and India as well as Texas and India.

The traditional parade in New Delhi showcased the country’s military strength and cultural heritage. The event on Kartavya Path commemorated the adoption of Constitution on January 26, 1950. The parade included soldiers from military and paramilitary forces, along with their bands, marching in front of leaders and guests. Various tableaux highlighted the country’s cultural diversity, including one on the Maha Kumbh.