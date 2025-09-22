HTxDiwali 2025 Lights Up POST Houston with Dance, Music, and Community Spirit

HOUSTON: On September 13, 2025, the city of Houston came alive with color, rhythm, and festive energy as T2 Dance Company hosted the first-ever HTx Diwali celebration at POST Houston in the heart of downtown. Drawing over 5,500 attendees, the free event showcased the spirit of Diwali – India’s festival of lights – through dance, music, wellness, food, and, above all, community.

Founded in 2020 by Anisha Gupta and Sonali Patel, T2 Dance Company was created to spread the joy of movement, wellness, and culture through the vibrant energy of Bollywood dance. Teaching students ages 3 to 70+, T2 makes dance accessible to all, focusing on expression, empowerment, and joy. Alongside associate directors Ritu Patel and Dhea Patel, the co-founders have built T2 into a group where women connect, uplift one another, and help those in need by giving back through monthly charitable donations.

The HTx Diwali celebration reflected this vision. The day was filled with classes that welcomed all ages and backgrounds. Black Swan Yoga opened with a calming mindfulness session, Houston Bhangra Academy energized the crowd with Punjabi moves, and T2 Dance Company led Bollywood and Garba classes, bringing India’s most beloved dance styles to Houstonians.

POST’s X Atrium transformed into an authentic Indian market, buzzing with over 25 vendors offering handmade crafts, jewelry, outfits and Diwali decor. Guests explored a Creative Crafting station with Omnaments, a Medical Mela, a vibrant Kids’ Korner, henna artists, and a Desi Dhaba serving up mouthwatering cuisine from Mirch Masala and Tandoori Hut. The aromas of festive food added warmth and flavor to the already lively atmosphere.

In the afternoon, the Diwali Baraat – hosted by T2 Dance Company – featured a festive rickshaw, live dhol player, and an energetic flash mob that had the crowd on its feet, dancing and cheering together. Soon after, the excitement shifted to a dazzling fashion show presented by Dakshin Fashion, taking the audience on a colorful “tour of India” through traditional and contemporary styles.

As evening set in, the celebration moved to POST’s rooftop, where Houston skyline provided the backdrop for a spectacular Diwali show. High-energy performances by T2 Dance Company, Naach Houston, ParDesi Pulse, Houston Bhangra Academy, and Doonya lit up the night, in addition to a song where Aarav Chauhan’s soulful vocals were paired with the mesmerizing flute melodies of Rayansh Pande. Together, the performers showcased Houston’s immense South Asian talent, unified by the joy of sharing culture and positivity.

The night concluded with a Bollywood rooftop dance party led by DJ Sandeep Sulhan. Under the stars, families and friends of all ages came together, dancing against the sparkling skyline and creating unforgettable memories.

HTx Diwali 2025 highlighted Houston’s cultural richness and the growing demand for inclusive celebrations. More than a festival, it was a platform where culture, connection, creativity, and community came together – embodying Diwali’s timeless message of light triumphing over darkness. With T2 Dance Company’s dedication to joy and giving back, HTx Diwali has established itself as one of Houston’s most anticipated cultural events where everyone can come together to Shine Their Light over Houston.