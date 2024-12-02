‘I Want to Talk’: Silence Speaks Volumes in this True Story

By Renuka Vyvahare

Story: Words are the currency for marketing hotshot Arjun Sen (Abhishek Bachchan). He is clever, shrewd and singularly focused on his demanding job in the US, until he is caught off guard by a life-threatening health condition that could also affect his ability to speak.

Review: In denial initially, this traumatic health crisis, numbs the pain of everything else in comparison including a broken marriage and financial downfall. What follows is countless hospital visits and an unpredictable future which tests the relationship Arjun shares with his daughter Reya.

Arjun is bruised not broken. There’s a certain nonchalance about Shoojit Sircar’s (Piku, October) gaze as a storyteller. It grows on you slowly and steadily. As it happens in life too, emotions are not always verbalised or expressed freely. There’s a lot of withholding and long pauses, which can be perceived as detachment or aloofness but it’s just him using silence and monotony to lead you to that breaking point. The one, you don’t see coming. There’s a certain stillness to story progression and yet you find yourself immersed in every scene.

Beyond the extraordinary survival story, the father-daughter, Doctor-patient bond and anticipation of death (like Piku) being worse than actual death form the film’s key elements. While Arjun’s extremely independent, those who have been caregivers for parents, can relate to Reya’s emotional turmoil and outbursts. The realisation that healers also need healing leaves a lump in your throat. Arjun’s nurse and friend Nancy (Kristin Goodard), signifies this sentiment.

Despite it being a heavy human drama, the film never ceases to be optimistic and casual in its approach. Our ability to endure pain or suffering is acknowledged, not glorified. Hospital bills, visits, surgeries, uncertainty of life, running a house… Arjun’s story is simply told. You admire his extraordinary courage without it screaming for attention or sympathy. The cinematic treatment’s unconventional and effective.

Holed up in his house all day if not the hospital, Arjun and Reya’s rare outings by the lake and heart-to-heart conversations feel therapeutic. Abhishek Bachchan anchors this survival tale skilfully. He lends Arjun his cheeky repartee and humour without losing grip on the situation. Ahilya Bamroo, popular on social media for her language and accent reels, makes her film debut here and she is perfect as Reya. As someone who deeply cares but doesn’t wish to be consumed by grief and pain, Bamroo is an incredible find and a great casting decision. Jayant Kripalani as Dr Deb provides the film its light-hearted moments. It’s pleasant to see Johnny Lever on screen even in a small part.

In book terms, ‘I want to talk’ may not be a page-turner but it’s not a sob story either. It reminds you that you are way more stronger than you think you are. — ToI