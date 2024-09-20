IAA 2024: Stellar Performances by Sonam Kalra

HOUSTON: The Indo-American Association (IAA) celebrated the successful completion of its 2024 season with two captivating performances by the internationally acclaimed Coke Studio artist, Sonam Kalra, over the weekend of September 7 and 8. The unique shows mesmerized Houston audiences with their exceptional blend of music, poetry and storytelling.

Ibadat, a musical performance blending Sufi, Gospel, and Sikh prayers, was held on Saturday, September 7, at Zilkha Hall in the Hobby Center. Introducing the artist, Sheetal Bedi, the CEO and Executive Director of IAA, said, “Sonam is not just a performer. She is a messenger of love, peace and unity … Her music speaks the universal language of oneness, something our world needs now more than ever before.” Sonam’s soulful voice and original music scores created an unforgettable evening of transcendent music, which deeply moved the audience. Sonam’s charisma shone bright as she interacted with the audience, translating and beautifully explaining the poetry she sang, making the music accessible to all.

On Sunday, September 8, Sonam presented Sarhad at MATCHBOX 4, an evocative performance blending music and theater, dedicated to stories of separation and hope from the Partition of India in 1947. This emotionally charged performance recounted the harrowing tales of survivors of the Partition, and there was not a dry eye in the hall as the audience relived their heart-wrenching memories. Sonam’s poignant storytelling, combined with her musical brilliance, captured the raw emotions of separation and loss, yet concluded with messages of hope and resilience. The performance received a standing ovation, leaving a lasting impact on all those in attendance.