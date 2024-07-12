IAA’s ‘Bollywood & Beyond’ Mesmerizes Sold-Out Audience at Wortham Center

HOUSTON: Indo-American Association Houston (IAA) hosted a spectacular musical evening titled “Bollywood & Beyond – Strings of Virtuosity Vocals of Grace” on June 29, at the prestigious Wortham Center, drawing music enthusiasts from all over Texas, including attendees who traveled from Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

The audience at the Wortham Center brimmed with excitement and anticipation as they gathered for an unforgettable evening of music. Sheetal Bedi, the CEO and Executive Director of IAA, in her welcome remarks, wished everyone a very happy Pride Month.

She emphasized the importance of supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and stressed on the significance of continuing efforts to make Houston a safe and inclusive space for everyone. “Pride is a time to honor and support the LGBTQIA+ community, to recognize the progress that has been made and to recommit ourselves to the work that still needs to be done … We celebrate love, diversity and the freedom to be our authentic selves,” she said.

Sheetal Bedi also recognized and extended a special welcome to the Consul-General of India, Mr. D.C. Manjunath, thanking him for his unwavering support of IAA.

The highlight of the evening was the stellar performance by the legendary playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti, who captivated the audience regaling them with her biggest Bollywood hits, including “Hawa Hawaii” and “Nimbooda.” Her exceptional talent shone brightly and her soulful renditions of songs like “Tu Hi Re” left the audience spellbound.

No less brilliant was the performance of violin virtuoso Ambi Subramaniam, son of the legendary violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam, who stepped in for his father as he was unable to attend due to ill health. Ambi’s effortless mastery of the violin, showcasing his remarkable talent and the enduring legacy of his father, left the audience asking for more.

The event was a resounding success, underscoring IAA’s commitment to bringing world-class cultural experiences to Houston. The evening’s performances blended Bollywood hits with classical and contemporary melodies, creating a unique and enchanting musical extravaganza for all in attendance.