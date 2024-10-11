IACCGH Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence at Silver Jubilee Gala

HOUSTON: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday, honoring 25 years of fostering business growth, enhancing trade with India, and creating local jobs at its Silver Jubilee Gala held at the Hilton Americas.

Over 700 business leaders, elected officials, and distinguished guests gathered to commemorate the Chamber’s impactful legacy within the Indo-American business community.

The evening, they commenced with a VIP Reception in the Grand Ballroom, where elected officials and key community figures engaged in exclusive networking. Congressman AL Green and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis helped the Chamber recognize Gala’s significant supporters, Mr. Nick Dhanani and Wallis Bank, alongside other Chamber contributors. IACC India Secretary General Kamal Vora, visiting from India, was recognized as a long-term friend and partner in India,

Guests then moved to the General Reception for additional networking before the formal program began at 7:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. The program featured keynote addresses from John Whitmire, Mayor of Houston, and D.C. Manjunath, Consul General of India, Houston.

Jagdip Ahluwalia, Executive Director of IACCGH, opened the event with heartfelt remarks, followed by a welcome address from Rajiv Bhavsar, President of IACCGH who highlighted the Chamber’s initiatives supporting small businesses and trade relationships. This anniversary marks resilience and adaptability, emphasizing the importance of unity in achieving meaningful progress, he said.

A special panel moderated by Chamber Past President and former METRO HOUSTON Chairman Sanjay Ramabhadran, titled “25 in 25- A Legacy in Progress,” highlighted the Chamber’s key accomplishments. Panelists included IACCGH Advisors Dr. Durga Agrawal, Founding President; Paul Hamilton, former President of Shell USA; and Dr. Renu Khator, Chancellor of the University of Houston System, and special invitees and long term Chamber supporters Adrian Garcia, Commissioner Harris County , Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, Jeff Moseley, former President GHP, Ed Emmett, former Harris County Judge, Asif Dakri, CEO Wallis Bank. Carlicia Wright, Chief Equity Officer Port Houston, and Malisha Patel IACCGH President-Elect

A memorable moment of the evening was the Silver Jubilee Cake Cutting Ceremony, which featured former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, former LyondellBasell CEO IACCGH Advisor Bob Patel, and other dignitaries celebrating the Chamber’s quarter-century of success.

The evening, continued with dinner and live entertainment, allowing guests to celebrate and reflect on the Chamber’s substantial impact over the years. The vibrant atmosphere underscored IACCGH’s vital role in driving economic growth and fostering collaboration within the Indo-American business community

In his closing remarks, Jagdip Ahluwalia expressed deep gratitude to sponsors, community partners, and members for their steadfast support, which has been crucial to the Chamber’s success. He also looked ahead to a promising future as IACCGH embarks on its next 25 years of excellence.