IACT Holds Prayer Meeting in Wake of Trump’s Miraculous Escape
On Tuesday, July 16, community members gathered at the Indian Summer Restaurant in Sugar Land under the IACT banner to show their solidarity, pray for the victims and condemn the assassination attempt. It was also an avenue to express their hurt feelings and to pour out their pent-up frustrations.
Fittingly, the meeting featured Sakki Joseph delivering the Christian prayer and a priest from Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple, Yadagiri Swamy, offering Hindu prayers. The Hindu prayer invoked the God almighty that “May we be nourished; May our intellect be sharpened; Let there be no animosity among us. Om, peace, peace, peace.”
Indian community members Col. Raj Bhalla (Retd.), Subhash Gupta, Kumari Susarla and a representative of Hindus for Trump, Anant Srivastav, spoke at the event.
Among elected officials Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, County Court-at-Law Judge Dean Hrbacek, District Court Judge Chad Bridges, Sugar Land Council Member Carol McCutcheon, James Pressler, District Director for State Rep. Gary Gates, spoke. Also, Fort Bend County GOP was represented by Eddie Zuniga, community outreach Director.
The common sentiment among the speakers across the spectrum was that Trump’s life was saved by divine intervention.
Col. Bhalla, 93, a respected member of the community at large, describing the scene as horrendous, attributed Trump’s own karma for escaping the bullet.
“Here is a man whose heart is at the right place and he did what is right for the country. Some providential power, that almighty God, saved him. And, of course we are grateful for that, but at the same time, we are a bit sad that another person met untimely death. Our prayers and good wishes go to the family and also to the injured. Let them have quick recovery.
Anant Srivatsava echoed others in saying that Lord Krishna intervened in that Trump turned his head around just for a second. He read a statement on behalf of Hindus for Trump: “Trump, who survived a ghastly assassination attention. We believe in our president who will defeat these wild forces that don’t like the liberty, equality and faith for all. Again, we stand in solidarity with President Trump and his family and Democratic values and condemns this senseless division and violence has no place. We urge all our Americans brothers, pray for the well-being of all.”
Hindu community leader Subhash Gupta said when he got the news he was in utter shock. “I simply could not believe it. There is no room for violence. Zero tolerance for any such violence. Thank God, President Trump was safe; it has to be god’s intervention that he just turned his head around for that second. On behalf of Ekal Vidyala, Sewa International, Texas Hindu Campsite and Hindu Swyamsevak Sangh, we stand for conservative principles and family values. We condemn this violence. This kind of act should not be tolerated by anyone,” Gupta said.
The meeting was conducted by Ramesh Cherivirala, a founding member of IACT, in the absence of President Bijay Dixit, who could not attend due to a prior commitment.
Swapan Dhairyawan, IACT Treasurer, proposed the vote of thanks. “Each one of you, came with kind of sadness, some frustration. But now we are going out from here with lots of energy. Energy that is what is needed from now until November,” Dhairyawan said and asked all present to pledge to go out and vote and urge others to do the same in November.