IACT Holds Prayer Meeting in Wake of Trump’s Miraculous Escape

HOUSTON: The Indo American Conservatives of Texas, swiftly reacting to the assassination attempt on the former President Trump, organized a community meeting of prayer and hope, while the seminal image of the miraculous escape of Trump with blood oozing from his cheeks is still haunting the minds of many.

On Tuesday, July 16, community members gathered at the Indian Summer Restaurant in Sugar Land under the IACT banner to show their solidarity, pray for the victims and condemn the assassination attempt. It was also an avenue to express their hurt feelings and to pour out their pent-up frustrations.

Fittingly, the meeting featured Sakki Joseph delivering the Christian prayer and a priest from Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple, Yadagiri Swamy, offering Hindu prayers. The Hindu prayer invoked the God almighty that “May we be nourished; May our intellect be sharpened; Let there be no animosity among us. Om, peace, peace, peace.”

Indian community members Col. Raj Bhalla (Retd.), Subhash Gupta, Kumari Susarla and a representative of Hindus for Trump, Anant Srivastav, spoke at the event.

Among elected officials Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, County Court-at-Law Judge Dean Hrbacek, District Court Judge Chad Bridges, Sugar Land Council Member Carol McCutcheon, James Pressler, District Director for State Rep. Gary Gates, spoke. Also, Fort Bend County GOP was represented by Eddie Zuniga, community outreach Director.

The common sentiment among the speakers across the spectrum was that Trump’s life was saved by divine intervention.

Col. Bhalla, 93, a respected member of the community at large, describing the scene as horrendous, attributed Trump’s own karma for escaping the bullet.

“Here is a man whose heart is at the right place and he did what is right for the country. Some providential power, that almighty God, saved him. And, of course we are grateful for that, but at the same time, we are a bit sad that another person met untimely death. Our prayers and good wishes go to the family and also to the injured. Let them have quick recovery.

Because of the progressive polices, we have lost our respect in the world. And our borders are wide open. So we have to stop all that. I think great times are coming. And we are all excited about it. And God bless Trump,” Bhalla said.