IAPAC Co-Hosts “Into the Light” Conference to Address Human Trafficking in Greater Houston

HOUSTON: On August 20th, the Indian American Political Action Committee (IAPAC), in collaboration with Harris County and the Raindrop Foundation, hosted a pivotal conference at the Raindrop Turkish House. The event, titled “Into the Light: Confronting Human Trafficking in Greater Houston,” aimed to raise awareness about the pressing issue of human trafficking in the region. The event was supported by the United Nations Association – Houston (UNA-Houston) and the Houston Community College.

The conference opened with Ananya Gupta, IAPAC Board Member and Event Chair, expressing gratitude to the collaborating organizations and their leaders. She welcomed Jagat Kamdar, one of IAPAC’s co-founders, who read proclamations from Congressman Al Green. Seher Alpaslan, Executive Director of the Raindrop Women’s Association, then introduced the work of the Raindrop Foundation and extended thanks to everyone involved in organizing the event.

IAPAC President Roopa Gir introduced the event’s moderator, Sami Khaleeq, the City of Houston’s Commissioner of Planning and Development. Khaleeq highlighted the persistent and damaging nature of human trafficking in Houston. He introduced Dr. Hamilton and Ms. Griffin, both survivors of human trafficking, who shared their powerful stories of resilience and recovery. Dr. Hamilton emphasized the importance of incremental progress and courage in facing challenges, noting that every survivor forges their own path. Ms. Griffin echoed this sentiment, discussing the vulnerability of children whose parents are incarcerated and the crucial role of the system in protecting them. She stressed the urgent need for community vigilance, particularly in the face of increasing social media influence and drug-related manipulation by traffickers.

The conference continued with a second panel featuring State Representative Ann Johnson, Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, and FBI Special Agent Torrence White. Representative Johnson shared insights from her legislative and judicial experiences, detailing the challenges of advancing anti-trafficking legislation through complex bureaucratic processes. Commissioner Briones highlighted successful county collaborations with the Houston Police Department and local school districts, which have led to a notable reduction in trafficking cases by addressing vulnerable community points. Agent White discussed the methods traffickers use to exploit vulnerable populations and the FBI’s efforts to prevent trafficking and support victims.

The event concluded with a Q&A session where panel members fielded questions about the specifics of human trafficking in Houston. The overarching takeaway from the discussion was the need for collective action. Each panelist emphasized that tackling human trafficking requires a comprehensive, united effort from the community. By fostering strong connections with neighbors and local organizations, and by maintaining the integrity of the social fabric, communities can make significant strides in combating human trafficking.

The “Into the Light” conference underscored the critical role of community engagement in addressing human trafficking. Through collaboration and collective vigilance, Greater Houston can work towards a future free from the scourge of trafficking.