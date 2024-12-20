IAPAC Gala Addresses the Mental Health Crisis in America

HOUSTON: The Indian American Public Affairs Council (IAPAC) hosted its annual gala at the Junior League of Houston, focusing on the urgent issue of mental health in America. Themed “Addressing the Mental Health Crisis in America,” the event brought together over 220 attendees, including policymakers, healthcare professionals, and community leaders, to foster dialogue and inspire collective action in tackling this critical challenge.

The evening opened with a stirring rendition of the U.S. and Indian national anthems by Sharan Thind, followed by a warm welcome from Dr. Roopa Gir, President of IAPAC. Dr. Gir highlighted the importance of reducing stigma and creating culturally relevant solutions to address the mental health challenges facing diverse communities.

A keynote address, delivered via video by Dr. Rahul Gupta, National Director for Drug Policy at the White House, set the tone for the evening. Dr. Gupta’s remarks explored the intersection of mental health and substance use, emphasizing the urgency of tackling these issues with both compassion and immediate action. His call to action resonated deeply with the audience, establishing a strong foundation for the evening’s discussions.

The emotional highlight of the evening came from Anagha Surendran, who courageously shared her personal journey of overcoming OCD and mental health struggles. Her powerful account deeply moved attendees, underscoring the critical need for support, understanding, and expanded access to mental health care. A standing ovation followed, reflecting the profound impact of her story.

A panel discussion featuring Senator Manka Dhingra, Wayne Young (CEO of the Harris Center for Mental Health), and Stephen Glazier, Ph.D. (Behavioral Health Expert, UT Health), focused on actionable solutions for reducing stigma and improving mental health care. Dr. Young remarked, “Fostering conversations about mental health is exactly how we reduce stigma and help individuals seek support when they need it most.”

Senator Dhingra emphasized the importance of addressing mental health within the Indian American community, stating, “Mental health is as important to discuss as other health issues like cholesterol or heart disease.”

The evening also featured a creative fashion show inspired by the “nine rasas” (human emotions), with models wearing traditional designs by VIVA. This artistic performance visually captured the emotional spectrum of mental health, offering a profound reflection on the complexity of human emotions.

To add levity to the evening, Dr. Shehzaad Batliwala’s stand-up comedy act entertained guests while also promoting themes of acceptance and belonging.

IAPAC also honored the outstanding contributions of Ashok Mago, Sonal Shah, and Senator Manka Dhingra for their tireless advocacy and leadership. Their efforts have made a lasting impact on the community and continue to inspire positive change.

Additionally, special recognition was given to the founders of IAPAC—Jagat Kamdar, Randhir Sahni, and the late Rao Ratnala—for their visionary leadership and lasting contributions to the organization’s mission and success.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks from Naveen Kochoth, IAPAC Board Member, who expressed gratitude for the participation and support of all attendees.

The success of the gala was made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Blume Foundation and Karavalli Capital & Ventures, whose platinum sponsorship played a pivotal role in bringing the event to life. Dr. Roopa Gir reflected, “This evening demonstrated the power of community and collaboration. Together, we are breaking the silence around mental health and building a more compassionate, equitable future.”

For more information about IAPAC and its mission, please visit www.iapachouston.org or contact info@iapachouston.org.

About IAPAC

The Indian American Public Affairs Council (IAPAC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization representing over 250,000 Indian Americans in Greater Houston since 1996. IAPAC advocates for mental health, education, and social equity, working to empower communities and eliminate stigma surrounding mental health issues.