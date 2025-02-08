ICC Celebration of 26th January-Republic Day of India Draws Thousands

HOUSTON: What a Blast!

The India Culture Center (ICC) celebrated India’s 76th Republic Day with gusto and funfair at GSH Event Center on Sunday, January 26. It was a divine coincidence that the exact date of 26th January fell on a Sunday so that the celebration could be easily accessible to the Indo-American diaspora. Despite the rain, thousands came to revitalize themselves with traditional food, shopping and lots of entertainment.

ICC is the oldest Indo-American organization, 52 years running with no slowing down. ICC is marching forward with young blood and old wisdom. Its mission is to preserve the cultural heritage of India.

The Acting Consul of India, Prashant Sona, who himself knows Turkish, Nepalese and several other Indian languages, gave the audience an overview of India’s progress for the next decade.

Phani Kondapi, the Event Chair and Naeem Vehvaria the Cultural Chair, built a team with other directors, guided by President, Parul Fernandes and Vice President Dr. K.D. Upadhaya. Bharat Patel took care of dignitaries while eager Seema Jain and her two daughters took care of the backstage and gifts with immaculate precision by Naeem.

Each director and trustee was given the opportunity to present certificates to the organizers and artists. Uma Mantravadi, an immigration lawyer by profession and co-chair of the event not only sang the Indian National Anthem but continued to help backstage. There were five different MC’s and that was a good because different voices provided impetus to entertainment. Topped by fabulous emcees Naeem Vehvaria, Sunaina Panchal, Lakshmi Haridas, RJ Anish Lakhva and Uma Mantrawadi.

Talking about entertainment – starting with the youngest child on piano, the entertainment grew in dances from 22 dance schools. Kathak, Bharat Natyam was performed with grace and elegance by children and teenagers. Shivangani Academy for Kathak, Dholak and Tabla was an innovation to music through different instruments. The Dhadhak School for Performing Arts for Bharat Natyam brought traditional art of ancient dancing to the forefront. Qala Dance Houston, the Omkara group, Kathak Beats consisted of teenagers with kinetic energy which was a delight to watch. The Sonam Group was semi classical and Desi Beats was a Bollywood Fusion. Storytellers School of Dance gave graceful Kathak moves, an innovation; as did the Chinese Indian Dance Fusion by the Anyone Can Dance School.

Apart from the entertainment of Dances there was poetry recital by Dr. Sarita Mehta, a well-known Indian author of over 400 poems. The best patriotic song “E Mere Vatan Ke Logo” was sung with the most melodious voice of Payel Mitra – a resident of Houston.

Another thing different was the interactive quiz led by Naeem and RJ Anish which activated the participation of the audience. The Seniors of the Matki Band, an Ismaili group all above 70’s in age, got a standing ovation and “Once More” from the audience. Our very own director Pavanna Gadde showcased the exquisite Indian Saree show by Saree Fans of USA for the audience. Behind the scenes, Trustee Praful Gandhi and his wife manned the ICC booth and Trustee Santosh Verma managed the slide show with BOD Manoj Nair throughout the 6 hours event. Raghvendra Sengar managed the volunteers and Divyendu Singh helped with booths.

Thanks goes to all the Trustees especially Hasu Patel, Pramod Bengani, Hemant Patel, Praful Gandhi, Santosh Verma and VP K.D. Upadhaya, Malla Mekala, Phani Kondapi, Naeem Vehvaria, Uma Mantrawadi, Sangeeta Dargan who gave the vote of thanks, Seema Jain, Bharat Patel, Gaurav Jhaveri and Juli Matthew. ICC’s next event – India’s Independence Day will be celebrated on Sunday, August 17, at Stafford Centre.