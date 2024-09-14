IMRC 2024: A Celebration of Sanskriti (Culture), Pragati (Progress), and Samriddhi (Prosperity)

By Naveen Sarda

PHILADELPHIA: The International Maheshwari and Rajasthani Convention (IMRC) 2024, held over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia, was a vibrant celebration of Sanskriti (culture), Pragati (progress), and Samriddhi (prosperity). Hosted by the Northeast Chapter of the Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America (MMNA), the event seamlessly bridged tradition with modernity, uniting nearly 1,200 Maheshwaris from around the globe. This convention was a testament to the community’s rich heritage and its commitment to fostering relationships and networking across generations.

The four-day convention was made possible by a dedicated 14-member core team, led by Convener Tarun Mandhania, who worked for over 18 months alongside more than 150 volunteers. The leadership team, including Co-Conveners Anita Ajmera, Vaibhav Gagrani, and Aditya Vikram Daga, NEC VP Mukul Rathi, and Trustee Jitendra Muchhal, was supported by national leaders such as NEC President Abhilasha Rathi and Trustee Chair Pradeep Tapadiya.

The event commenced on Friday, the 30th Aug, with a warm welcome featuring garland, the beat of the dhol, a traditional Marwari tilak, and a sweet treat. The festivities began with an ice-breaker event organized by RAYS (Rajasthani Abroad Youth Samaj), followed by “Band Baaja Baraat,” a 90-minute showcase of a traditional Marwari wedding. The evening continued with lively activities, including dancing, karaoke, and Antakshari.

Saturday morning’s formal Opening Ceremony featured distinguished guests including Consul General of India Binaya Pradhan, Consul Manish Kulhary (Trade), philanthropist Chandrika Tandon, and Naveen Maheshwari from the Allen Coaching Institute in Kota, Rajasthan. A notable moment was Naveen Maheshwari’s display of a shila (stone) from which the Ram Lalla murti in Ayodhya was made, symbolizing the convention’s success.

The Sajjangot-style lunch that followed was a highlight, featuring authentic Daal Baati Churma prepared by a renowned chef from Jaipur and served in traditional “pangat” style. This groundbreaking achievement of serving over 1,000 people in a seated format garnered widespread praise.

The evening’s Inter-Chapter cultural extravaganza included 10-minute skits from each MMNA chapter, reflecting the convention’s themes. The standout performance was a Ramayana-based MIME act by the North East Chapter children, which received a standing ovation. Senior members were honored, with Smt. Lata Maheshwari receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sunday’s visit to the Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, NJ, featured an inspiring discourse by Swami Yoginath, a guided tour, and a sumptuous lunch. The round trip was flawlessly organized with the help of over 100 volunteers in 20 air-conditioned school buses.

Philanthropy is an integral part of MMNA’s philosophy. Sunday evening, there was a fund raising session philanthropic causes followed by the “Gala Night” – Electrifying live performance from the band Dhwani, which energized the audience and led to an enthusiastic dance session that lasted into the early hours.

Monday’s closing ceremony included lively performances by children in hand-painted t-shirts, brief MIME acts, and more from Dhwani. The event concluded with a heartfelt appreciation of the 150+ volunteers and recognition of outstanding vendors. Convener Tarun Mandhania highlighted the blessings of Ram Lalla, and MMNA President Abhilasha Rathi delivered the vote of thanks.

Food was a central highlight, setting new benchmarks for flavor and variety. The menu included traditional dishes like Dal Baati Churma and Kair/Sangri, alongside international favorites and an array of desserts. Colorful costumes and theme-based attire added an extra layer of fun to the convention.

A 30-minute fireside chat with Chandrika Tandon was a standout moment, where she shared her life story and praised the Maheshwari community’s values. Her spirited participation in singing and dancing with attendees was a heartwarming highlight.

The convention offered a rich array of programs, including arts and crafts, painting, block printing and other activities for kids and youth, fruit carving, yoga, naturopathy, Reiki, meditation, a seniors’ initiative, and a series on Sanskriti in Science. Other activities included the Sakhi session, a Business Mela, sessions for budding entrepreneurs, and professional networking across 25+ breakout sessions. A speed dating session was a notable highlight, drawing significant participation.

Innovations such as family ID-based registrations, virtual support desk and digital displays enhanced the overall experience while reducing the paper footprint.

IMRC 2024 was praised for its successful organization, meticulous planning, and flawless execution, blending mindful practices with global traditions. It celebrated Maheshwari culture and reaffirmed the community’s strength, connection, and unity.

Tarun Mandhania, Convener of the IMRC 2024 said ” our convention was honored to have Billionaire Chandrika ji Tandon, who is also a philanthropist (donated $100m to NYU school) , Grammy nominee and a businesswoman. Chandrika ji was impressed by the rich culture of Maheshwaris and complimented on the deeply rooted values of Maheshwaris. It was impressive to see her spend time with RAYS youth in a fireside chat and also sing and dance with Sakhis.”

He also added “Naveen ji Maheshwari of Allen Institute Kota Rajasthan blessed the convention with a shila ( stone ) from which Ram Lalla murti in Ayodhya was made. Everyone went smoothly in convention due to Ram Lallas’ blessings”

Founded in 1983, MMNA (www.mmna.org) was established to preserve and promote the community’s rich culture and heritage in America, while also fostering community engagement through philanthropic activities.