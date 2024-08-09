India House Elects its New Executive Committee

HOUSTON: India House is pleased to announce the election of its new Executive Committee, a dynamic team full of experience, expertise, and energy, poised to elevate India House to new heights. The committee members were unanimously elected during the recent elections held at the O.P. Jindal Center, India House. The Board welcomes the new Executive Committee, which will serve till July 19th, 2026, and is led by Mr. Pankaj Malani – President; Mr. Ashok Bhambhani – Vice President; Mr. Brij Walia – Treasurer; Mr. Mahesh Wadhwa – Secretary; Dr. Manish Rungta – Immediate Past President; Mr. Paul Madan – General Counsel; and Col. Vipin Kumar (Retired) – Executive Director.

Mr. Pankaj Malani, a successful entrepreneur, brings a combination of youth, proactiveness, and productivity to the committee. He is supported by Mr. Ashok Bhambhani, whose expertise in real estate and business acumen strengthens the leadership team. Mr. Brij Walia contributes his skills in budgeting, operations management, and analysis, while Mr. Mahesh Wadhwa’s professional architectural expertise adds valuable perspective to the committee. The continued involvement of Dr. Manish Rungta, a renowned gastroenterologist, Mr. Paul Madan, a distinguished attorney, and Col. Vipin Kumar, an experienced administrator, ensures that India House remains a thriving center for the community.

The India House Board extends its heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing Executive Committee for their impressive tenure, during which they showcased India House as a leader in community-building.