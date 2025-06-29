Indian American PAC Hosts Reception for Congressman Suhas Subramanyam

HOUSTON: The Indian American PAC of Greater Houston hosted a special reception honoring U.S. Representative Suhas Subramanyam, a native Houstonian currently serving Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. The event took place Friday evening, June 14, at the private office and warehouse of Rick Pal, a Houston-based entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Approximately 35 guests—including professionals, local leaders, and political advocates—attended the event, which offered an opportunity for direct engagement with the Congressman in an informal, welcoming setting. Also in attendance was Mike Doyle, Chair of the Harris County Democratic Party, The evening featured refreshments and conversation, with a focus on civic dialogue and community priorities.

Rick Pal, who graciously hosted the reception, welcomed attendees and opened the program by highlighting Congressman Subramanyam’s impactful leadership and bipartisan approach. “It’s an honor to host Congressman Subramanyam here in Houston,” said Rick Pal. “His values reflect the kind of leadership we need—principled, inclusive, and focused on real solutions. ”

Dr. Purushottam Sahoo, President of the Indian American PAC, thanked guests for their participation and reiterated the organization’s mission to promote political awareness and advocacy among Indian Americans. He noted the growing engagement of young volunteers, several of whom supported event logistics and outreach.

Congressman Subramanyam reflected on his Houston upbringing and his journey into public service, including his role as a White House advisor during the Obama administration and his current work in Congress. He spoke about bridging partisan divides, protecting youth online, and expanding access to mental health care. “I carry Houston with me every day in Congress,” said Congressman Subramanyam. “This city taught me the values of hard work, empathy, and service—and those are the values I bring to every policy decision. I’m honored to return home and connect with a community that helped shape who I am.”

The evening concluded with an engaging Q&A session, photo opportunities, and a private dinner with Congressman Subramanyam and key Indian American PAC supporters and community leaders.

About the Indian American PAC

Founded, in 1996, the Indian American political action committee ( Indian American PAC) Is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization, dedicated to building political awareness and advocacy within the Indian American Community..Through events, forums and public policy initiatives, the PAC helps amplify the communities voice at the local state and national levels.