Indian Community Steps Up in the Wake of Hurricane Beryl’s Devastation

By Kapil Sharma

HOUSTON: On July 8, 2024, Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 hurricane, unleashed its fury on Texas, particularly devastating Houston and its surrounding areas. With wind speeds between 80 and 100 miles per hour, Beryl left behind widespread destruction, causing significant property damage and crippling the region’s electrical infrastructure. Over 2 million residents were plunged into darkness, facing extreme July heat and suffocating humidity without power—a life-threatening situation. Repair crews estimate several days to restore power and connectivity to affected areas.

In these trying times, the Indian community in Houston has emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience, providing crucial aid not only to fellow Indians but also to the wider American community. Their efforts have demonstrated the true spirit of unity and compassion, proving once again that in the face of adversity, humanity prevails.

Seva International, known for its dedication to humanitarian causes, was at the forefront of the relief efforts even before Beryl made landfall. Anticipating the storm’s impact, Seva International proactively communicated with the community, assuring readiness to address any non-medical needs. They coordinated with regional organizations and first responders, swiftly setting up a helpline and mobilizing resources. Collaborating with the Red Cross, Seva International delivered over 200 dinner packs to a senior living facility, ensuring residents received much-needed sustenance.

Volunteers from BAPS Charities united to serve the storm-hit area of Fort Bend County. Recognizing the urgent need for hot meals, they prepared and delivered hot pizzas to the Fort Bend Emergency Response Centers, including Stafford and Sugarland Police Departments. At the local BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Houston, over 600 people were served hot meals during lunch and dinner. Despite running on generators, BAPS is operating cooling centers to provide relief from the heat wave. “We stand in solidarity with all the residents and officials working to recover and rebuild after the storm,” said volunteer Jaladhi Patel.

ISKCON Houston played a vital role in the aftermath of the hurricane. Leveraging Govinda’s restaurant, ISKCON served over 300 free vegetarian meals on Monday and Tuesday to local neighbors and the community at large. Despite power outages, ISKCON is running on generators and has opened its doors from 4:30 am to 9:30 pm, offering a cool and safe place for those affected by the storm.

Vadtal Dham Houston extended its services by offering vegetarian tiffin seva and prasad (dinner) to those in need. Their support ensured that many had access to nutritious meals during this crisis, bringing a semblance of normalcy to affected families.

Understanding the critical need for power and connectivity, VPSS opened Vallabh Hall from noon until 8:00 pm, providing an air-conditioned space with lights and internet access for those without power at home. VPSS also organized a satvik dinner around 6:00 pm, ensuring that everyone who sought refuge could enjoy a wholesome meal.

Ms. Haripriya Sundar, President of Young Hindus of Greater Houston, expressed amazement at the overwhelming support from the Hindu youth. “It surpassed even my wildest expectations,” she said, noting the readiness and willingness of the youth to help the community in this dire time of need.

The majority of volunteers who came together to help have full-time jobs, yet their passion for aiding fellow humans in need brought them out to assist. The collective efforts of these organizations highlight the incredible strength and generosity of the Indian community in Houston. Their swift and comprehensive response has been instrumental in alleviating the suffering of countless individuals, reaffirming the community’s unwavering commitment to service and solidarity.

In these moments of crisis, it is heartwarming to witness such acts of kindness and compassion. The Indian community’s response to Hurricane Beryl serves as an inspiring reminder of the power of unity, Dharma and the profound impact of extending a helping hand.

—

Kapil Sharma

Born and raised in Delhi, Kapil is an Engineer by training and a Product Manager by profession. Driven by his sense of duty to create a meaningful impact, he passionately serves the community through volunteering, writing, radio speaking, and podcasting on history, religion, society, and politics. Residing in the Houston area with his wife and two sons.