Indian Consulate Hosts Curtain Raiser for International Day of Yoga 2025

HOUSTON: A curtain raiser event in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga 2025 was held last week. The event was attended by members of Yoga and Diaspora organizations that are organising events separately and also partnering with the India in USA (Consulate General of India, Houston) events to observe 11th International Day of Yoga across various cities of Southern United States.

Thanking all the attendees for their active contribution in observing the Yoga Day over the past years, Consul General Mr. D.C. Manjunath encouraged them to participate actively and make the celebration of #YogaDay2025 at various cities also a grand success As many as 25 events are planned including at the City Hall, Houston, India House Houston, Pearland, Sugarland, Baytown, Fulshear, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Bentoville, Denver and Oklahoma City