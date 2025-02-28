Indian Film Festival of Houston 2025: Another Resounding Success

HOUSTON: Each year, the Indian Film Festival of Houston (IFFH) brings audiences from diverse communities who enjoy storytelling from different points of view. Since its founding 17 years ago, 100-plus films in more than 12 Indian languages have been screened at the Festival. The films were carefully curated from more than 800 submissions to get the best films that feature universal subjects reflecting cultural and socio-economic conditions. This year was no exception.

Sutapa Ghosh, Founder and Executive Director who is an award-winning filmmaker herself, has the eye and sensibility to know what movie-goers like. Her attention to detail is evident from the moment guests enter the Asia Society Texas Center. The décor and eye-catching floral backdrop set the mood for an exotic evening of enthralling cinema for the attendees with engaging Q&A with filmmakers.

The first night’s screenings began with the documentary Agent of Happiness, directed by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbó. The tiny country of Bhutan invented the Gross National Happiness Index to prove that it is

primed to be the happiest country in the world. The film reveals itself to be an ingenious, absorbing ethnographic portrait of a society reeling under the weight of its own loneliness. Free as a Bird, the short film directed by Aditya Khude, set in Mumbai, chronicles the travails of young members of a lower-middle-class family as they navigate a police raid at the beach on their anniversary night.

After enjoying Indian delicacies and refreshments from Verandah Restaurant and listening to the music of Moodafaruka, Music Beyond Borders, the group returned to the theater to see the feature film The Mehta Boys, a directorial debut for Boman Irani, capturing the universal cross-wiring between fathers and sons.

Iqbal Khan — a television superstar, who has acted in several web series and films, and is a past President and longtime IFFH Board Member —served as the master of ceremonies for the Festival. Honorable Consul General of India, Mr. D.C. Manjunath praised the festival and shared that he has been a strong supporter of the event. Sutapa Ghosh revealed a new theme “Collaborate, Create, and Deliver in 2025 and Beyond!” as part of exciting new updates to include films, food, music, and culture from one other country each year.

The final feature film, The Ancient (Puratawn), directed by Suman Ghosh reveals a theme about burying ghosts of the past so that the living can move on. The film was very moving and many in the audience could relate to it. A meaningful Q & A took place afterward, with a discussion from people who were dealing with relatives who have Alzheimer’s or dementia.

One person said that the film gave her new ideas on how to relate to her family members. The world’s population is aging, so more people will have to confront the new realities. Films like The Ancient (Puratawn) serve an important function because they offer perspectives that may not have otherwise been considered.

A special Event Black-Tie Dinner served by Verandah Restaurant and live music by famed saxophonist Tom Braxton closed out an enchanting evening overlooking the water garden terrace. Peer Recognition presentations were received by Suman Ghosh for Best Picture, Iqbal Khan as Special Recognition for ongoing support and commitment to IFFH, and Paula Sutton who received the IFFH Philanthropy Award for her passion for improving the lives of those less fortunate, especially in the world of banking and finance. Paula is also in the Greater Houston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Hall of Fame. She is an inspiration for all. We look forward to seeing you at next year’s Indian Film Festival of Houston.