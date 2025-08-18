India’s 79th Independence Day Celebrations throughout Houston

HOUSTON: Consulate General of India (CGI) hosted the Har Ghar Tiranga exhbition, celebrating the tiranga’s

legacy and India’s national pride. Consul General DC Manjunath shared insights on the history and significance

of the history and significance of the Tiranga.

Attendees from the Indian Diaspora explored portraits showcasing the evolution of the national flag and stories of courage tied to its journey, celebrating the spirit of patriotism. Guests included “The Bengal Files” movie team with Director Vivek Agnihotri and actress Pallavi Joshi.

CGI will be hosting Independence Day with a flag hoisting on Friday, August 15 at 8:00 am at the Consulate

at 4300 Scotland Street, Houston, Texas 77056. Guests who have RSVPed are requested to arrive at 7:30

am.

India House will be hosting its flag hoisting at 10 am at 8888 West Bellfort Avenue, Houston, Texas 77031. India Culture Center and its partnering organizations will host “Vijayee Bharat” I-Fest on Sunday, August 17 at the Stafford Center, 10505 Cash Road in Stafford, Texas.