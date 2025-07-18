Indo-American Charity Foundation Launches Emergency Flood Relief Fundraising for Texas Hill Country

HOUSTON: The Texas Hill Country was hit by devastating floods over the July 4th weekend, the floodwater may have receded but death toll has risen beyond 130, search continues for more than 160 unaccounted people and economic damage is estimated to be $22 billion.

In response to this crisis, IACF has partnered with local organizations across Houston to raise funds for the relief and rebuilding efforts in the City of Kerrville – one of the hardest-hit areas. IACF is grateful for the support of its partnering organizations, who have come together to amplify this cause and help Texas families rise again.

All Members of IACF and its partnering organizations are working diligently to help fellow Texans.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this disaster. Our prayers are with those who have suffered, and we stand in solidarity with the first responders and volunteers providing critical support during this challenging time, Let’s stand together, Texas Strong.” said Pankaj Rana, President of IACF.

The Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) is calling on the community to come together in support of families impacted by the devastating floods that have recently struck the Texas Hill Country.

How You Can Help:

IACF urges everyone to donate. Every dollar builds Hope.

100% of the proceeds will go directly to the City of Kerrville for official relief and rebuilding initiatives.

All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fundraising Goal: $500,000



Donate: Scan the QR code on the flyer or donate via Zelle at 281-313-0323. PayPal and other details: www.iacfhouston.com

For more information, please contact:

Pankaj Rana, President – 772-444-7262

Ramesh Chervirala, Special Ops Director – 713-875-4336

Gobind Kamnani, Community Outreach Director – 713-594-0029

Dr. Venkateswer Surabhi, Secretary – 281-450-9802

About IACF:

The Indo-American Charity Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, dedicated to supporting communities in times of need, for past 37 years. Motto is, We live here, We give here.