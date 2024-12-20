International Hindi Association Hosts ‘Kavita Ki Sham’ for Local Talent

By Sanjay Sohoni

HOUSTON: On December 6, 2024, the Houston chapter of International Hindi Association celebrated their year-end event ‘Kavita Ki Sham’ with lots of pomp & ceremony. It was the 13th year in the continuation of hosting this much loved, appreciated and awaited event. Every year the Houston chapter hosts this program to offer platforms to upcoming local talent. So far more than 50 local poets have performed on this stage. This year, nine local poets showcased their talent through poetry and song recitation in front of around 75 to 80 audience.

This year’s nine presenters were Kunal Vyas, Dr Sarita Mehta, Sarita Tripathi, Dr Suresh Munnat, Dr Santosh Verma, Fateh Ali Chatur, Punam Bhatnagar, Arun Bhatnagar and Saeed Pathan.

The first presenter Kunal Vyas’s few short poetries were liked and appreciated by the spectators.

The next artist, Dr Sarita Mehta, spread the message of love and brotherhood through her very heartwarming poetries. She urged the people to love each other and discard the hatred.

Sarita Tripathi sang the famous song ‘Swapn jhade Phool Se, Meet Chubhe Shul Se’ written by Shri Gopaldas Saxena, aka ‘Neeraj’ in her melodious and forceful voice. The spectators were spellbound by her recitation, and it encouraged them.

Dr Suresh Munnat, who after retiring from his practice of 43 years, started writing poetries on love, heart and pain of separation. His poetry was full of emotions and love, touched the hearts of all viewers.

Dr Santosh Verma recited two poems written by his sister-in-law, older brother’s wife, Shrimati Sushama Verma. The first poem was on the beauty and strength of spider’s web, ‘makadi kaa jaal’ and how the spider keeps on performing his duties. The second poetry titled ‘Daadi ki berang Chiththi’ (A letter without postage stamp) evoked the memories of grandmothers and their emotional outburst. The spectators felt a sense of belonging with poetry and became emotional.

On the occasion and in appreciation of 60th birthday of Swapan Dhairyawan, ex-president and current trustee of IHA, Fateh Ali Chatur recited poetry of renown poet Shri Ashok Chakradhar. The first line ‘the sixty-year male is neither old nor young’ was much appreciated by the spectators with loud applause. The poetry was full of humor and satire was loved by all present.

Shrimati Poonam Bhatnagar presented a poetry on ‘Hamaari Pyaari Hindi Bhasha’ (Hindi is our loved language) which was liked by the spectators.

Mr Arun Bhatnagar, husband of Poonam Bhatnagar, sang a satirical composition on air pollution in Delhi which evoked loud laughter and applause. He presented the serious subject of air pollution in such humorous through his poetry that made the spectator laugh and at the same time think seriously on the subject.

Saeed Pathan presented his creation on our everyday battle and how to face them boldly. The audience conveyed their appreciation by thunderous applaud.

As a token of appreciation and love, all the participants were presented with gifts.

Wholehearted efforts of Swapan Dhairyawan, Charlie Patel, Nisha Mirani, Umang Mehta, Raju Bhavsar, Fateh Ali Chatur made this program very successful. Miss Shubhangi Kedia helped in capturing the video clips and pictures of the event.

As a master of ceremony, Shri Sanjay Sohoni, President of Houston chapter, conducted the event very smoothly.

The program was concluded with the promise to meet again.