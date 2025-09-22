Ishu Wadhwani

HOUSTON: Ishu Wadhwani, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on 11th September 2025 at home, surrounded by her family. Born in Calcutta, India, and settled in Houston, Texas since 1980, she lived an extraordinary life marked by resilience, love, and generosity. Together with her husband, she ran two successful businesses, A.I.W Inc. and Applied Field Data Systems Inc., specializing in geospatial systems integration and data management services for nearly 40 years.

Ishu was a strong believer in education and real-life application. Subsequently, they provided an endowment to the Global Information System (GIS) Program at Lone Star College-Cyfair to provide scholarships for students in need.

She traveled the world, visiting every continent and creating treasured memories. To her, travel was about learning others personal stories, broadening her perspective, and the joy of shared adventure with family and friends. Her grandchildren will especially remember her booming laughter and her lessons on strength, integrity, and kindness.

She lived her life with deep faith and embodied Chardikala — a Sikh principle to live life optimistically and positively even in hardships.

She is survived by her husband Ashok; her son, Sanjeev & his wife Shuchi and their children, Ishan and Rohan and her daughter, Sabina and her husband Amit.

Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, teraa bhane sarbat da bhala