ISKCON’s First Festival of Bliss/Jagannath Yatra

ISKCON of Houston is thrilled to announce the grand celebration of The Festival of Bliss, the Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra, on Saturday, November 9th, at 10:30 AM in American Legion Park. This ancient festival, which originates from the city of Puri in India, will now grace the streets of Houston, bringing with it a wave of joy, color, and spirituality.

The Ratha Yatra, or the Chariot Festival, is a significant event that commemorates Lord Jagannath’s annual visit to

Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple (Aunt’s Home). In Houston, the festival will feature a beautifully decorated chariot procession, that starts at 12 PM from the American Legion Park, pulled by attendees, symbolizing the pulling of the Lord into their hearts.

The event promises a vibrant cultural experience with live music, dance performances, and traditional Indian

cuisine. Devotees dressed in colorful attire will sing and dance in jubilation, creating an atmosphere of communal

harmony and spiritual upliftment.

ISKCON of Houston invites everyone, regardless of their background or faith, to join in this unique cultural and

spiritual event. The festival is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and experience the

blissful love that Lord Jagannath bestows upon his devotees.

The Ratha Yatra is not just a parade; it is a journey of the heart, a celebration of unity and peace, and a display of

the rich cultural heritage of India. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of this divine celebration.

Although the delicious free vegetarian dinner is always a crowd favorite, attendees also have the option to enjoy at

Govinda’s, ISKCON’s popular new vegetarian restaurant, right on the festival grounds.

Free and convenient parking will be at ISKCON of Houston (2 blocks away). There will be NO PARKING available at the festival venue. Handicapped and senior citizens can be dropped off at the park.