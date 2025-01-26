Jain Vishwa Bharati Celebrates 25th Anniversary with a Mesmerizing Mega Play about Triumph of Spiritual Devotion

HOUSTON – January 12, 2025: The spiritually uplifting mega-play “Prem Aur Vairagya Ki Amar Kahani” staged by Jain Vishwa Bharati Houston (JVB) on Sunday night was a resounding success, leaving the audience captivated by the extraordinary talent and dedication showcased by all involved. The event, which took place at the Stafford Centre, was attended by a sold-out audience of 750, with visitors from various U.S. cities praising the scale and execution of the production.

This day marked the 25th Anniversary of the Jain Vishwa Bharati Preksha Meditation Center of Houston, a renowned hub of spiritual and community service brought to life with the presence of Samaniji’s (Jain nuns) that have graced the center for the past 25 years. It was even more special to have the presence of 4 visiting Samanijis who had specially flown from Orlando & New Jersey for the event.

This mega play represented the center’s sixth major stage production, with previous plays which were also based on ancient Jain scriptures namely – Chandanbala, Mahasati Anjana, Shalibhadra, Nal-Damayanti & Raja Harishchandra. The program kicked off with a documentary that chronicled the center’s 25-year history and its impact on the local community, emphasizing its contributions to spiritual upliftment through Sunday’s Jainism lectures, meditation workshops and more importantly Sunday-school classes for children on Jainism, Yoga & Hindi.

The story, based on the compelling tale of Sthulibhadra and Roopkosha, explored themes of love, betrayal, and spiritual awakening while sharing the profound message of one of the greatest virtues for Moksha – celibacy. Set in ancient Magadha, the story revolved around the internal struggle between worldly desires and spiritual enlightenment. With a cast of over 25 performers, the play’s intricate stage design, including 12 scene changes, and complex technical elements—sound, lighting, video, and music—were flawlessly executed.

Director Hemant Bhavsar, who has helmed numerous successful productions at JVB Houston, explained that the cast had practiced for five months leading up to the performance. The play was written and conceptualized by Samani’s Aarjav Pragya and Swati Pragya, with special choreography by renowned Kathak guru Ekta Popat, whose performances received high praise for their grace and storytelling.

The audience gave an enthusiastic reception to the play, with specific accolades directed towards the performances of Sthulibhadra (Manish Chindaliya) and Roopkosha (played by Ekta Popat). It was evident that the hard work and practice of all home-grown actors outshined even the most talented film stars. Some cast members even immersed themselves completely into their roles by shaving off their heads. The entire cast was also recognized for their emotional depth and flawless dialogue delivery in “shuddh” (pure) Hindi. Many audience members remarked on the emotional impact of the climax, which left them moved and reflective.

Founding Chairman of Jain Vishwa Bharati Houston, Swatantra Jain, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all donors, volunteers, and others who have supported the center over its 25-year journey, which has enabled it to fulfill its mission & serve the community. He also thanked the play’s entire cast, backstage volunteers, producers Shashank and Mukta Jain, along with the event chairs, Pramod Bengani, Nikhil Jain, and Gaurav Jhaveri. Thereafter, everyone was formally recognized for their hard work & dedication over a sumptuous dinner arranged in the adjoining banquet halls immediately after the play for all attendees, bringing an end to the grand celebrations for the day. The dinner was catered by Indian Summer.

The feedback about the play has been universally positive, with many praising the attention to detail in costumes, lighting, sound, and set design. The profound message of the play, emphasizing the pursuit of self-mastery and transcendence of worldly attachments, resonated deeply with the audience, who described it as spiritually uplifting and thought-provoking.

As the curtains fell on this stunning production, the audience left with a renewed sense of connection to their spiritual roots and a deep appreciation for the effort, artistry, and dedication behind the play. The event solidified Jain Vishwa Bharati Houston’s reputation as a beacon of cultural and spiritual excellence in the community. For those who missed the live event, they can watch/relive it on YouTube by scanning the accompanying QR Code.

Jain Vishwa Bharati Preksha Meditation Center envisions a blissful and peaceful society through Preksha Meditation, Yoga, and Education of Non-violence. It conducts weekly Mediation, Yoga and Swadhyay sessions and runs dedicated events and programs like Children Gyanshala & Meditation Camps. It’s open to all and every session or event is free of charge to its attendees. For further information, Call Gaurav Jhaveri at 407-965-9618. Visit www.jvbhouston.org or send email at info@jvbhouston.org for more information.