Janapriya Upscale’s Fullshear Central Celebrates Official Groundbreaking

FULSHEAR: On Friday, July 25, 2025, Fulshear Central, a 22-acre mixed-use development, officially broke ground with a celebratory event attended by more than 100 guests. Located off FM 1093 in Fulshear, the upscale, state-of-the-art project offers over 130,000 square feet of development potential, with the first phase set for completion in early 2026. The event was emceed by Michael Garfield, “The High Tech Texan,” who welcomed guests and guided the program. The Fulshear Central team opened the afternoon with remarks about the project’s vision and the value it brings to the growing region. Janapriya Upscale CEO Kranti Kiran Reddy spoke about the group’s legacy and future plans, while Satya Guduru, CEO of the U.S. region, and Arvind Cheruku, Chief Information Officer, provided a detailed overview of the development’s layout, goals, and long-term potential.

Several city and county officials also took the stage, highlighting the significance of the moment. Fulshear Mayor Don McCoy welcomed guests and spoke on the city’s rapid growth and commitment to thoughtful, elevated development. City Manager Zach Goodlander expressed the city’s pride in the milestone and reflected on the close collaboration between the city and developers that helped bring the vision to life.

Following the remarks, guests gathered for a ceremonial shovel lineup to commemorate the official groundbreaking. The celebration continued with refreshments provided by Texana Café and Safari Texas. Guests were able to explore the Fulshear Central grounds while commemorating the highly anticipated groundbreaking of Fulshear’s first mixed-use development.