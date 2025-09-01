JLF Houston 2025: A Confluence of Words, Ideas, and Thinkers – Bringing the Jaipur Lit Fest Caravan to USA

HOUSTON: As JLF International makes its way to the city of Houston, Texas, we prepare ourselves for yet another unmatched celebration of books, art, and the people behind them. Sessions shall be running from September 5th till September 7th, 2025. Presented by Teamwork Arts in partnership with the Consulate General of India, Houston, Asia Society Texas, Inprint, Rothko Chapel, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston, JLF Houston stands as a luminous celebration of literature and the arts.

The Festival will see artists, performers, writers, and thinkers engage with the latticed complexities of the creative process, as they chart the course of geopolitical movement in the current decade, interrogate notions of spiritual enlightenment, uncover new interpretations of mythological figures, and more. Attendees shall be given indispensable insight into the storytelling praxis of celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kaur, the politics that lie at the heart of renowned novelist Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s oeuvre, and the intersection of neurological machinery and cultural narratives as detailed by Dr. Pria Anand.

Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan, Chi Rainer Bornfree, and Amit Majmudar shall be dissecting the epistemological framework that informs ideas of normalcy in the 21st century, while Guru Madhavan and Jay Lemery contend with volatility of a world on the brink of climate catastrophe. Andrew Quintman will draw from his experience across the realms of biography in order to conceptualize spiritual landscapes with relation to the life of the Buddha, while Liara Tamani explores the interplay found between personal identity and young adult fiction.

As a truly multifarious confluence of stories, ideas, and creative endeavors, JLF Houston 2025 invites all lovers of books to be a part of this marvelous Festival, as we bring some of the most radical and important voices of our time to the forefront of literary discourse. With each passing iteration, JLF International continues to amplify those cultural and artistic dialogues that are most emblematic of the world of today.