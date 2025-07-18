‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ : Abhishek’s Moving Act is the Key to this Slice-of-Life Drama

By Sreeparna Sengupta

Story: When a man begins to suffer from episodes of memory loss and hallucinations, his family decides to abandon him. Only to realise that they need to find him again, to serve their own purpose. But by now he has moved on with plans of his own and has no intentions of returning.

Review: When the doctors can offer no further solution to Kaalidhar’s (Abhishek Bachchan) increasing episodes of memory loss and hallucinations, other than expensive medication, his family begins to think of ways to get rid of him. The oldest among four siblings, Kaalidhar, is taken to the Kumbh Mela by two of his younger brothers. Their plan is to ‘lose’ him there. The two even lodge a complaint at the ‘lost and found’ office to keep themselves above suspicion. But provide no other help, to ensure he remains missing.

Finding himself alone and unable to recall his own name or address, Kaalidhar begins to search for his brothers and somehow manages to find his way back to their tent. Only to overhear his family expressing relief over having ‘lost’ him, as they can ill-afford his medical treatment. A heartbroken Kaalidhar boards the next bus he can find, to get as far away from them as possible and finds shelter for the night at a temple, near a village.

It is here that he meets an 8-year-old orphan, Ballu (Daivik Bhagela) and eventually the two strike up an unlikely friendship. A street-smart and worldly-wise Ballu takes Kaalidhar under his wing and Kaalidhar, too, starts to watch out for Ballu. As they begin to spend more time together, they forge a deep bond, almost like father and son. They even draw up Kaalidhar’s wish-list of things he has always wanted to do and start ticking off the list, one by one.

Meanwhile, Kaalidhar’s brothers, drowning in debt, realise they need to find him to sort out their messy financial situation. And go back to the lost and found officer, Subodh (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) to convince him to resume his search.

‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ is the Hindi adaptation of the popular 2019 Tamil, comedy-drama film, K.D.; both helmed by the same director, Madhumita. The story line is mostly similar, barring some changes. While in the Tamil version, KD (Mu Ramaswamy) is an 80-year-old man, whose children plan to kill him through euthanasia to usurp his property, in the Hindi version Kaalidhar is a middle-aged man suffering from memory-loss.

For most part, ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ hits the right notes but there are some bumps along the way. For one, the ‘wishlist’ that Kaalidhar prepares along with Ballu doesn’t have the same emotional ring to it as an 80-year-old K.D. making his bucket list, in the original. Also, as the story progresses, Kaalidhar’s memory loss track is a bit inconsistent. And his reason to let go of his lady love, Meera (Nimrat Kaur in a special appearance), in his younger days, doesn’t seem convincing.

That said, the film weaves in a beautiful and wholesome friendship between Ballu and Kaalidhar, which is a joy to watch. Daivik Bhagela as Ballu is a combination of confident, perky, and warm, which is perfect for his role. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is sincere as the detective who takes it upon himself to find Kaalidhar. Ultimately, it is Abhishek Bachchan’s moving performance that shoulders the film’s appeal. He subtly brings out Kaalidhar’s vulnerable yet mature side, which is central to the film’s plot.

Overall, 'Kaalidhar Laapata' is a touching, slice-of-life drama that ends on an uplifting note and makes for a decent watch.