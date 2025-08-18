Kanta Seth: A Pillar for Her Family and the Community

HOUSTON: Kanta Seth, a pillar for her family and the community, whose journey began on January 20th, 1938, in Peshawar, India, had a fulfilling life to the age of 87. With great heartache, we share that she peacefully passed away surrounded by the love and spirit of her family on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025. Kanta, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and one of seven children, was born to Manohar and Promilla Bahri, from Pind Dadan Khan, India.

Kanta’s legacy lives on through the cherished memories we all share. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Prithvi, and her three beloved children, Sandeep, Anita, and Vineet, along with their loving spouses, Holly, Bruce, and Sarah. Kanta is mourned by her brothers, Vinod, Surender and Promodh as well as her five adoring grandchildren, Anthony, Shaun, Hasan, Vikram and Evangeline. With her passing, she joins her sister, Sanjogta and her brothers, Sunder and Joginder.

After her intermediate studies at Osmania University in Hyderabad, Kanta moved to Ambala, where she earned a Bachelors in Political Science and a Masters in English at G.M.N. College (Punjab University). As a student, Kanta served as an Underofficer in the National Cadet Corps, which allowed her to meet Prime Minister Nehru and carve a path for young women in generations follow her.

Kanta’s path later crossed with that of a bright and charming civil engineer named Prithvi, thanks to the introduction by her Masi (Aunt). Following the customs of the time, Kanta and Prithvi chose each other as life partners after meeting for just a few minutes. They then entered a holy matrimony on December 5th, 1962, embarking on a journey together in Chandigarh, Punjab, where their first child, Sandeep, and second child, Anita, were born.

Yearning for opportunities and a brighter future for their family, Prithvi and Kanta made the courageous decision to venture to the United States. Prithvi left for the States first in 1967 to secure a Master’s degree. Kanta, Sandeep and Anita followed in 1968, and they took up residence in Long Island, New York, commencing their Indian American immigrant dream. True to their love for Desi culture, they cultivated a new life hosting many gatherings of fellow Desis, filled with song, laughter and dance. Simultaneously, they embraced the American culture of the 70’s, making friends with their new neighbors and colleagues.

While assimilating to life in the United States, Kanta continued as a Montessori school teacher. At this time, she and Prithvi welcomed Vineet, their third child. Now their family was complete.

Following the opportunity of the oil boom, the family relocated to Houston, Texas, where they built new, long-lasting friendships and bonds for over four decades. While Prithvi and Kanta continued their careers, they also balanced raising their children with running multiple side projects, including a video game business and tax preparation business. After retiring, Kanta delighted in traveling, volunteering in hospitals, and being Vice President of Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Houston. She also enjoyed hosting pujas and gatherings with her friends, often considered the heart of the community and the life of the party. Her culinary skills, especially her mouthwatering Punjabi dishes, will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Kanta Seth led a life filled with a wide-open heart for all, a dedication to her friends and community, and was a true pillar for her family. As we bid her farewell, her love, compassion, warmth, strength, sage advice, and pioneering spirit will be missed. Her absence leaves an irreplaceable void. She was the sun we revolved around.