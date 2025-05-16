Kashinath Patil 1928-2025

KATY: Kashinath (“Kash”) Patil, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed the evening of April 23, 2025, at the age of 97, surrounded by family members. He was born in Amadade, Maharashtra in India on January 21, 1928 to Reshma and Ziparu Patil, as the youngest of four children. His siblings were an elder brother, Natthu, and 2 elder sisters, Sakhawar and Punja.

He was the first in his village to finish high school and attend college. He completed 3 degrees, BS from Fergusson College, MTECH from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and an MS from Indian Institute of Technology (IIS). While at Fergusson College, he wrote many articles for the popular Kirloskar magazine. At IIT, he was in the first batch of students to attend and received his diploma from Prime Minister Nehru in 1955.

Kashinath married Mandakini Shirke on November 8, 1955 and after having their first child, Maneesha, moved to the US for graduate studies. Two additional children, Sheela and Sandhya were born in the US. He especially loved being a grandfather to Nathan and Daniel.

In the US, Kashinath and family lived in Indiana, Tennessee, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and ultimately settled in Houston, TX. As a Houston resident for 50 years, Kash and Manda, became pillars of the Indian Maharashtra community, welcoming new couples and students arriving in Houston, serving as role models and maintaining life-long friendships.

As a chemist, Kashinath researched industrial catalysts and catalytic processes and has a US patent related to new catalysts and a process for production of hydrogen. Throughout his life, he was involved with the American Chemical Society and honored in 2020 for his 60th anniversary with the association. In 2016, he was presented with an award from the Houston Maharashtra Mandal for “Extraordinary Achievements in the Field of Chemical Engineering.”

In retirement, Kashinath’s hobbies were following the stock market and staying in touch with friends and family through social media.

Kashinath made a connection with everyone he met, young or old, by taking an interest in their lives. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Kashinath is survived by his wife, Mandakini, daughters, Maneesha, Sheela and Sandhya and grandsons, Nathan and Daniel.

A memorial service to celebrate his life was held on May 1, 2025, 11 AM at Schmidt Funeral Homes in Katy.