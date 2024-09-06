‘Khel Khel Mein’: A Wildly Entertaining Comedy

By Dhaval Roy

Story: A game night takes a dramatic turn when friends agree to keep their phones unlocked, sharing every text and call publicly. Secrets spill out, dynamics shift, and lives are forever changed.



Review: At her sister’s lavish Jaipur wedding, writer Vartika (Vaani Kapoor) suggests a twisted game, unleashing a hilarious, heart-rending, and dramatic chain of events. As private lives are exposed, the group discovers hidden secrets: Rishabh’s (Akshay Kumar) Casanova personality, Kabir’s (Fardeen Khan) personal struggles, Happy (Taapsee Pannu) and Harpreet’s (Ammy Virk) marital issues, and Naina (Pragya Jaiswal) and Samar’s (Aditya Seal) dark past.

Mudassar Aziz’s direction and writing shine through the entertaining script, taut screenplay, and emotional dialogues—Rishabh’s call with his 18-year-old daughter where she wants to stay over with her boyfriend for the first time, and his speech at his sister-in-law’s wedding will win your heart. The writer-director proves a movie can be entertaining and engaging even when the set-up is confined to a hotel room’s dining table.

The couples’ introductory part follows a template, but once that’s out of the way, the rest of the movie, which portrays the course of the evening, will keep you hooked to the screen and laughing out loud. However, every couple’s story is predictable, often veering toward being cliched. But the performers delivering lines with pitch-perfect comic timing and expressions make up for the flaws in the stories.

Akshay Kumar is in top form as an incorrigible man who can read a person and convincingly spew white lies. He has unconventional views on relationships and loyalty, which will also resonate with the viewer. Ammy Virk delivers an outstanding performance as a hotheaded Sardar. He has an undeniable chemistry and comic timing with Fardeen Khan. While the latter’s character’s back story could have been better, he delivers a powerful performance. Taapsee Pannu as a ditzy and loud Punjaban shines in every scene—especially when the friends find out her nicknames for them or when her husband reads out his text messages aloud. The actress effortlessly alternates between side-splitting and poignant scenes. Vaani Kapoor as a chic writer, Aditya Seal as a professional trying to prove his worth, and Pragya Jaiswal as a clueless, high-society girl play their parts with aplomb.

Khel Khel Mein has minor flaws, but its smart writing, tight direction, and performances make it worth a watch, especially with a bunch of friends. However, if you get too inspired by this game, do it at your own risk! — TNN