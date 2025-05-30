Letter: Pahalgam Massacre and its Aftermath

As an Indo-American who loves Bharath dearly I have some points for all of us to consider:

The massacre was a grave intelligence failure. How can such a well organized attack take place about 120 kilometers from the border? Why there was no security detail in such a crowded tourist spot? Reading neutral reports it appears India lost at least one Raphael jet. Pakistan have advanced Chinese J10 jets with PL-15 missiles probably with a longer range than French MICA missiles used by India. Why were these jets used without neutralizing enemy countermeasures. Israel did this effectively while attacking Iran . It appears the Indian jets ran into an ambush. Indigenous anti air attack platforms and missiles like Brahmos performed very well. India showed it can hit any site in Pakistan. This may be the reason for Pakistan asking for a ceasefire. The West will never give India their most advanced weapon systems. They are also prohibitively expensive. The only answer to this, is to develop our indigenous weapon industry along with overall economic progress.

We should never have an ostrich like approach. Truth should be faced even if it is unpleasant and corrective measures taken. This approach will definitely bring success at the end.

JAY K RAMAN