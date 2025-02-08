“Life Continues to Thrive on Earth, and as Long as it Does, it Will be Heard”

SUGAR LAND : Anjana Parthasarathi enchants audiences with her soulful voice in the Texas Kannada Short Film “Kashi-Kailash” directed by Anu Kulkarni from Sugar Land.

Anjana, a talented RJ at Dakshin Radio, is a trained Carnatic singer from Bengaluru, India. Her commitment to authenticity and her ability to connect with listeners through her deeply resonant singing make her stand out.

An All India Radio (AIR) Akashvani Artist, she has recorded numerous music programs and appeared on Doordarshan. Her song “Stree” is a powerful expression of emotion, telling the story of a woman’s daily life, her strength, and resilience. Through this song, she beautifully highlights the immense respect for women, offering them a space to feel seen, valued, and understood. “Stree,” a Bhavageete (Expressive Poetry), is penned by G.S. Shivarudrappa.