Lifetime Achievement Award for Krishnamurthys by CKW Luxe at MFAH

HOUSTON: The reach of their philanthropy is widespread and widely acknowledged all over the

Bayou City, a place they've called home since 1977, raised their family and cultivated a legion

of friends from the many communities that make this area unique.

This past Saturday, January 25 Leela and Natesan Krishnamurthy were acknowledged with a

lifetime achievement award from CKW Luxe at a lavish function held at the Museum of Fine

Arts. Surrounded by priceless renaissance artwork, and about 200 admirers, Leela and Nat

were applauded as they took a walk down the center of the room. They received the award from

Connie Kang Wong, founder of the 10-year-old CKW Luxe media and Gigi Lee from Mayor

Whitmire’s office who read a proclamation, while KTRK TV news anchor Gina Gaston

introduced them.

The couple is well-known for their lifelong philanthropic work and their belief in, and support of,

social programs and the arts. In January 2020, they were also honored by CKW Luxe as the

Power Couple Impact Makers of the Year.

Leela received her master’s degree from Clark Atlanta University, became the head librarian at

the Bell City Library in Los Angeles County and later the head librarian of the Barbara Bush

Library in Houston. Leela initiated many innovative programs designed to encourage children

and adults from underserved communities to utilize the various services offered by the library.

For her dedication and the success of her programs, Leela was awarded the key to the City of

Bell. She also received numerous awards and accolades from the Board of Supervisors of Los

Angeles County and the Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Nat received his MBA from Clark Atlanta University. He joined Getty Oil Company as a financial

analyst in the international marketing and manufacturing division in Los Angeles. He was

promoted to financial planning manager for the southern exploration and production division in

Houston, then later in New Orleans as manager of shared services for two major exploration

and production divisions. His promotion to director of strategic planning for North American

brought him back to Houston.

In New Orleans, Leela joined the Food Bank as volunteer coordinator, also wrote grants to

support adoption and prevention of child abuse for the Children's Bureau of New Orleans and

raised funds for the homeless for the House of Ruth. She also volunteered at women’s shelters,

runaway teen shelters, and at inner-city schools. Her selfless contributions to the community

were noticed, and the Governor of Louisiana presented her with the Outstanding Citizen Award.

Nat has always been active in developing and implementing strategic initiatives to improve the

lives of the less privileged. In New Orleans, he developed UNITY of Greater New Orleans, a

collaboration of industry, state, city, and service providers formed to eliminate the city’s

homeless issue. In 2010, UNITY received the Nonprofit Sector Achievement Award from the

National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Leela combines her dedication to social programs with her passion for the arts by sponsoring

music, dance, and cultural programs to raise funds for her favorite charities. Leela brought the

world-renowned sitarist Ravi Shankar to Houston for a concert for UNICEF. She has also raised

funds for the Indo-American Charity Foundation, Houston Habitat For Humanity, Sri Meenakshi

Temple Society, Expectation Graduation for the Houston Independent School District, and many

other important organizations and initiatives.

Nat is a past co-chair of United Way Listening Tour. The initiative develops strategies and

processes for optimum fund allocations and identifies performance measures for service

providers. He is also a past treasurer and advisory council member of the Sri Meenakshi Temple

Society and a past treasurer of Indo-American Charity Foundation. Nat was a member of the

national board of Save a Mother and the chairman of the board for the Youth Leadership

Development Program of Houston.

Leela currently serves on the boards of Houston Habitat for Humanity, UNICEF, Save a Mother,

and the Youth Leadership Development Program of Houston. She is also a trustee and past

president of Sankara Nethralaya Om Trust and a member of Ek Disha. Leela and Nat were

cochairs of the 2012 Houston Habitat for Humanity Gala and honorary cochairs of the 2019

UNICEF Gala.

Leela has been honored by Meenakshi Temple, Houston Telugu Cultural Association, and Tamil

Nadu Foundation Houston Chapter. She is also an Easter Seals Hats Off to Mothers honoree

2014, an Outstanding Service Award recipient from Friends of the Barbara Bush Library, and a

Leadership and Support Award recipient from Bharathi Kalai Manram. Together, Leela and Nat

were honored with the 2019 Angels of Charity Award from the Indo-American Charity

Foundation.