HOUSTON: Dr. Lohit Datta-Barua of Humble, Texas, passed away on November 3, 2024, in Sugar Land, Texas. He suffered cardiac arrest while doing what he loved, motivating and bringing together his community while running in a 5K raising funds for a cancer hospital in Assam, India.

Lohit deeply loved his birthplace Assam, where he played on the banks of the Brahmaputra river. He grew up in poverty in Guwahati, while working diligently and excelling as a student. He immigrated to Houston, Texas, in 1973, where he pursued higher education. He had a long and successful career in the oil and gas industry, which also supported his passion for global travel. He enjoyed stints living in Colombia and Angola, ultimately visiting all seven continents and climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro.

He was a firm believer in the American Dream and its ideals of equality, diversity, and opportunity. In accordance with his passion for connecting across cultures, generations, and beliefs, Lohit leaves behind a legacy of bridging Assam and the United States. As a founding member of the Assam Association of North America and Assam Foundation of North America, he helped develop a pre-internet community directory, an annual convention, and many cultural exchange and philanthropic projects, all of which continue to grow. His most recent projects included the development of Assamese language educational materials and several publications, including memoirs, novels, and short stories in both English and Assamese.

He is survived by his wife Manjula, daughters Seebany and Indrany, sons-in-law Jonathan and Karim, and four grandchildren: Kiran, Kavita, Munira, and Reda.

In lieu of flowers, Lohit asked that friends and family donate to any charity benefiting orphan welfare. You can contribute to orphans in Assam specifically through Akshar Foundation at https://aksharfoundation.org/join

His Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 12:00pm CST at Rosewood Funeral Home