Lokenath Foundation to Celebrate 135th Tirodhan Divash of Lord Lokenath

ROSENBERG: Lokenath Foundation is an established non-profit organization operating in United States, India, Nepal & Bangladesh since 2018. It is engaged in various societal contributions by conducting workshop/webinars on humanity, mindfulness, anger management, hunger relief camps, child’s education, women empowerment initiatives, healthcare camps, clothes drives, toys drives, cultural activities to spread the values on humanity etc.

Being the divine incarnation of the synthesis of Jnana, Karma, Bhakti & Ashtanga Yoga, Mahayogi Lokenath is the living essence and full embodiment of the universal religion of love & humanity. His incredible life, mastery level, teachings, and the magnitude and depth of his compassion are perfect reflection on humanity. Right from our childhood, we have been following the mantra of “Basudhybo Kutumbakam” i.e., the world is one family, “Atithi Devo Bhava” i.e. The guest is equivalent to God & we certainly believe kindness is a great virtue.”

Humanity is the greatest religion on this earth. Make a difference by your valuable contribution to serving humanity. With Lord Lokenath’s blessing, first-ever Lokenath Temple in USA is established at 2122, Hartledge

Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471 and was dedicated to the public on 11th July 2024.

Being the divine incarnation of the synthesis of Jnana, Karma,Bhakti & Ashtanga Yoga, Mahayogi Lokenath is the living essence and full embodiment of the universal religion of love & humanity. Lord Lokenath’s simple promises

to the humanity are splendid examples of Embodiment of Love: “Whenever you are in danger, whether in ocean or in war or in the wild, remember Me. I will save you.” “You may not know me. You may not realize who I am. Just pray to Me with a little touch of your heart and I shall free you from gripping sorrow and miseries”.

First ever Lokenath Temple in USA is inviting you to participate in prayer, puja & celebration on the auspicious occasion of 135th Tirodhan Divash of Lord Lokenath Brahmachari on Saturday, June 7th, 2025, from 11 am to 6 pm.