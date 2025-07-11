Lutfi Hasan Joins Release of “Stumped …” in London

By Debashish Sengupta

LONDON: In a momentous event that echoed the legacy of Indian cricket, my co-authored memoir of legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Kirmani, titled “Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond Twenty Two Yards” (Penguin Random House), was launched at the prestigious House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, London.

The occasion coincided with the 42nd anniversary of India’s first-ever Cricket World Cup victory on June 25, 1983 — a landmark moment in Indian sporting history in which Kirmani played a crucial role.

Lord Bhiku Parekh presided over the launch. Former England captain Mike Brearley, Lord Brennan, HE Syed Lufti Hasan Honarary Counsel General of Guyana and South USA, Ambassador of Guyana, Jonathan Sandling, campus principal of eminent orthopedic Dr. Ashok Pathak, Lords, my co-author Portsmouth London colleagues, my dear wife, families and friends were in attendance